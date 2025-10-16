403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 16/10: More Bitcoin Crash (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 107,000. Add a stop-loss at 115,350. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 115,350. Add a stop-loss at 107,000.
The BTC/USD pair has crashed in the past few days as investors turned to gold, which they see as a better safe-haven asset. Gold has jumped to a record high of over $4,200 and is now up by over 60% this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGold's rally has been supported by the ongoing accumulation by companies and central banks, many of which are moving away from the US dollar, which has lost its value in the past few months.Bitcoin has also seen weaker demand from treasury companies in the past few weeks as their premium has continued falling. For example, MetaPlanet's enterprise value moved below the total Bitcoin holdings. Other companies like Strategy and Semler Scientific have also become cheap.Bitcoin ETF inflows have also slowed this week. Total inflows dropped by over $223 million, a big reversal from inflows of over $2.7 billion last week.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
