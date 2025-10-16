Shilpa Shetty Cancels Foreign Trip Plans, Withdraws Plea In Bombay High Court Amid ₹60-Crore Cheating Case
She is currently embroiled in a ₹60-crore cheating case with her businessman husband, Raj Kundra.Here's what Shilpa Shetty told the court:
Shetty's advocate Niranjan Mundargi submitted to a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad that the actor was withdrawing her application.Also Read | Raj Kundra cites this reason for loan default in ₹60 crore fraud case
“As and when she and her husband desire to travel in future, they will file a fresh application seeking permission from the court. She (Shetty) is not pressing the present application,” he said.About the trip:
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had sought permission to travel abroad for their professional commitments and one leisure trip between October and January 2026.
During the earlier hearings, the court had stated that it could not allow leisure trips for the duo, who were accused of a cheating and fraud case, and had said it would consider their plea only if they were willing to deposit ₹60 crore.
However, Raj Kundra had rubbished the reports about the alleged deposit and had claimed that the media was twisting facts.Also Read | Raj Kundra breaks silence over HC's 'first deposit ₹60 crore' order
Shetty had sought to travel to the United States as she had been invited to attend an event there in October last week. The bench then asked her to submit the agreement or invitation she had received.
Mundargi had then said that no agreement could be signed until the actor obtained travel permission from the court. He had earlier submitted that both Shetty and Kundra had cooperated with the probe in the case and had also appeared for questioning.What is the ₹60-crore cheating case?
A complaint was lodged against the couple by one Deepak Kothari, alleging that from 2015 to 2023, they had induced him to invest ₹60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, but the amount was used for their own personal benefits.Also Read | ED chargesheet claims Raj Kundra owns tokens worth ₹150 cr from Bitcoin 'scam'
The couple had filed a petition last month in the HC seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them at the behest of the city police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW ), which is probing the case.
On Thursday, the court accepted the actor's withdrawal and posted the couple's plea seeking suspension of the LOC for hearing on November 17.
(With PTI inputs)
