Türkiye Posts 6.9 Percent Rise in September House Sales
(MENAFN) House sales across Türkiye rose 6.9% year-on-year in September, signaling strong nationwide demand, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed Thursday.
A total of 150,657 properties were sold during the month, with Istanbul dominating the market at 24,119 transactions. The capital city Ankara followed with 13,417 home sales, while Izmir in the Aegean region recorded 8,544 sales.
New home purchases increased by 5% year-on-year to 47,117 units, whereas second-hand home sales jumped 7.8% to 103,540 units.
Mortgage-backed sales saw a striking 34.4% rise compared to September 2024, reaching 21,266 homes and accounting for 14.1% of all transactions.
However, sales to foreign buyers declined by 7.7%, with 1,867 homes sold to non-Turkish nationals. Among foreign purchasers, Russians, Iranians, and Iraqis led the numbers.
For the first nine months of 2025, total house sales hit 1.12 million units, marking a robust 19.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to TurkStat.
