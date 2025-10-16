Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development Supports Participation Of Emirati Entrepreneurs In Franchising And Branded Dealership Fair In Türkiye

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced its participation in the 23Franchise and Dealership Exhibition (Bayim Olur Musun), scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye from 16 to 19 October 2025. The Fund is participating under the pavilion led by Emirates Franchise Association

KFED's participation at the event highlights its continued commitment to empowering UAE entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), while supporting their expansion into global markets. Taking place under the theme 'Be My Franchise,' the event is a major regional and global event for the franchising and branding industry, providing a space for meaningful communication and exploring collaborative avenues among brand representatives, franchisees, investors, consulting firms, and service providers.

At the event, the Fund is highlighting UAE-grown brands that are seeking international expansion opportunities, particularly in Türkiye, the Balkans, the Caucasus, and Eastern Europe. This step strengthens the UAE's presence in the global trade and investment landscape, in addition to fostering closer ties with Türkiye 's business and franchising communities.

Among the UAE ventures taking part are 'Rituals Beauty Lounge' by entrepreneur Hameda Saif Al Hameli, which offers exceptional wellness and beauty services focused on relaxation techniques; 'Be Fit Healthy Meals' by Mohammed Saleh Al Musabi, providing healthy meals and nutrition plans for fitness-conscious individuals; and 'Rolling Wheels Entertainment LLC' by Israa Al Saiqal, a children's entertainment venue featuring a variety of activities, including a dedicated skating rink for children aged 4 to 12.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of KFED, said:“We are pleased to support a range of national ventures participating in this year's edition of Franchising and Branded Dealership Fair in Türkiye, which serves as an ideal gateway to emerging markets across the Balkans, Caucasus, and Eastern Europe. This effort aligns with our partnership with the Emirates Franchise Association and other government and private sectors stakeholders, as we continue to champion national entrepreneurship and increase the presence of UAE SMEs on the global stage, in support of Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's ambitious economic perspectives. We extend our best wishes to all participating ventures in exploring new investment opportunities and forging valuable international partnerships.”

H.E. Noor Al Tamimi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association added:“At the Association, we firmly believe that building bridges of cooperation with major regional and global markets, such as Türkiye, the Balkans, and Eastern Europe, creates new opportunities for UAE brands and bolsters their competitiveness on the world stage. This participation offers a unique platform to showcase the remarkable success stories of ambitious national ventures that have demonstrated excellence in innovation and quality. We also deeply value our partnership with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and commend its pioneering efforts in supporting Emirati entrepreneurs. We look forward to this exhibition serving as another milestone in affirming the UAE's status as a regional and global hub for entrepreneurship and franchising.”

KFED remains dedicated to empowering Emirati startups, SMEs, and entrepreneurs by facilitating their participation in regional and international trade platforms. These efforts aim to showcase its products as well as increase market access and global exposure. This event holds strategic importance, as it focuses on franchising and dealership models, which are key sectors in fostering sustainable economic development and global collaboration.

In its previous edition, the Bayim Olur Musun Franchising and Branded Dealership Fair welcomed over 200 exhibitors and attracted more than 30,000 visitors from 35 countries, while facilitating 60,000 investment-related meetings.