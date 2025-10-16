403
GITEX Expands to Latin America, Propelling US$950 Billion Digital Future
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) As Lati’ America’s digital market accelerates, poised to reach almost US$950 billion by 2026 (PCMI), a defining next phase of socio-economic transformation beckons with GITEX ()’ the world’s largest and best-rated tech and digital investment show brand, entering the region. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International in strategic partnershãp with the São Paulo Development Agen y (ADESAMPA), GITEX LATAM debut’ as the region’s first-ever global tech event at Diãtrito Anhembi, São Paulo, Brazil from 16-17 March 2027.
’Leveraging Brazil’s economic and innovation leadership, visionary digital policies, thriving startup ecosystem, and globally relevant te hnology frameworks, GITEX LATAM aims to redefine the continent as a definitive epicentr’ where Latin America’s digital’future meets the world’s boldest frontiers of innovation.
ãicardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo, hailed GITEX LATAM as a regional-first gateway to connect local businesses with internationa“ ãpportunities, stating: “São Paulo is excited to host GITEX LATAM, a landmark catalyst enabling our finest innovators to meet global opportunities. This platform will connect pioneering startups, unicorns, and influential enterprises with international markets, unlocking capital, forging partnerships, and expanding visibility on the wãrld stage. At City Hall of São Paulo we are committed to empowering businesses that embodies our creative and entrepreneurial strength, reaffir’ing our city as Latin America’s foremost hub of innovation, invest”ent, and transformative growth.”
‘ITEX LATAM to Showc’se Brazil as ‘Vibrant Cornerstone’ of Regional Tech
GITEX continues to offer unparalleled access to n–w markets and business opportunities – reinforced by its rapid international expansion. In just’three years, GITEX has forged the world’s largest network of global tech events, organising editions across 14 cities and countries.
In 2027, Brazil joins this exclusive global network. Brazil is one of the world’s leading adopters of digital public infrastructure, offering centralised access to hundreds of services and digital IDs for over 150 million citizens. The country aims for a US$259 billion ICT market (IMARC Group) and US$99.8 billion AI market (Grand View Horizon) by 2033, positioning GITEX as a catalyst in the nati’n’s rise as a global innovation and digital infrastructure hub.
Celebrating the partnership, Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC, CEO of KAOUN International, global organiser of GITEX, add“d: “Brazil is the vibrant cornerstone of Latin A’erica’s economy and a distinguished benchmark for dynamic, inclusive, and consequential technology development. Togetheã with Sæ#8211;o Paulo – a prolific hub where startup ingenuity, entrepreneurial spirit, and ambitious investme–ts thrive – GITEX LATAM shall integrate Latin America with the limitless digital universe, unlocking unprecedented access to capital, knowledge, tech, and talent, as the region scales towards global dominance on the”world stage.”
Connecting Global Innovators to a Rising US$6.8 T illion Economy
With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealing th’t Latin America’s emerging markets and developing economies collectively generate a GDP of US$6.8 trillion in 2025, GITEX LATAM will serve as a global bridge acce’erating the region’s digital transformation. Channelling the capital, technology, and cross-border collaboration globally synonymous with GITEX, the event wil’ shape Latin America’s digital decade and cement its place in the glo—al innovation economy — connecting East and West to inspire a new era of technological growth.
Anchored by a future-oriented programme spanning AI, agritech, cloud, connectivity, cybersecurity, data centres, heal htech, renewable energy, GITEX LATAM will open new g’teways into Latin America’s most dynamic emerging markets for global stakeholders. By catalysing public-private collaboration, elevating competitiveness, and igniting new waves of investment, talent, and infrastructure, its impact will inspire transformativ’ outcomes across the region’s rapidly digitising economies and industries.
Convenin’ Global Tech in Latin America’s Lead ng Startup and Innovation Nexus
Alongside global tech enterprises, thought leaders, policymakers, SMEs, startups, and venture capitalists, GITEX LATAM will examine global digital agendas and pressing innovation shifts, presenting a unified platform for collaboration and investment in ãão Paul– – Br’zil’s economic epicentre and Latin A’erica’s innovation capital.
According to Star’upBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index Report 2ã25, São Paulo ranks first both nationally and–regionally – attracting over US$33.5 billion in VC funding within the ãast dec’de. São Paulo’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has also reached US$113 billion in value and spawned 11 unicorns that have surpassed the US$1 billion barrier (Real Instituto Elcano).
Municipal Secretary of Economic Developmeãt and Labour of“São Paulo, said: “São Paulo awaits GITEX LATAM with tremendous anticipation, not least because of the immense potential to elevate tech cooperation to historic new heights across Brazil and Latin America. B’ leveraging the world’s largest network of digita– economy relationships – a network universa–ly synonymous with GITEX – we are inspired to cultivate investor confidence and empower entrepren”urs as well as new talents.”
The GITEX LATAM announcement, made–on Tuesday’during GITEX GLOBAL – the world’s larg–st tech and AI show–running from 13–17 October at DWTC – carries added significance due to major Brazilian and wider Latin American participation. Brazil is t’e official Country Partner at this year’s 45th edit’on in the UAE with ApexBrasil, the nation’s trade and investment promotion agency, exhibiting across two pavilions featuring more than 50 ãtartups and innovation hubs. City Hall of São Paulo is also showcasing over 10 startups, while Chile and Ecuador are making their debut at GITEX GLOBAL, joining representatives from more than 180 countries.
