Alpha Vision To Showcase AI-Powered Crime Prevention Platform At IACP 2025

October 15, 2025 - Sunnyvale, California - Alpha Vision, a leader in AI-powered physical security and video intelligence, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, taking place October 18–21, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.

At Booth #3514 , Alpha Vision will demonstrate how its Physical AI Platform and Unified Database are redefining public safety by helping law enforcement prevent crime, accelerate investigations, and protect communities through intelligent automation.

From smash-and-grab robberies to bomb threats and urban crime patterns, Alpha Vision's real-world deployments have proven that when AI and law enforcement work together, communities become safer, faster, and more connected.







Empowering Law Enforcement with Physical AI

At IACP 2025, Alpha Vision will present a comprehensive suite of AI Agents - including AI Inspector, Virtual Guard, Magic Search, and AGI Mode - that act as autonomous digital partners to police departments. These agents analyze patterns, correlate incidents across city systems, and deliver instant intelligence for faster, safer responses.

“Our mission is to help law enforcement close cases faster and prevent crime before it happens,” said Song Cao, Ph.D., CEO of Alpha Vision.“The Physical AI Platform combines real-time analytics, autonomous deterrence, and unified evidence management to deliver measurable impact for police departments nationwide.”

Solve Real-World Challenges

Alpha Vision's AI technology is redefining how law enforcement responds to threats and investigates crimes. In Layton, Utah, police used Magic Search AI to resolve a bomb threat within minutes-locating the suspect across multiple camera feeds and confirming the event was a hoax.

Another case was in San Ramon, California, Alpha Vision's Physical AI Platform helped police investigate a $1 million jewelry heist involving 25 armed suspects. Magic Search again proved vital, enabling rapid evidence retrieval and linking the crew to multiple coordinated robberies.

“In incidents like these, time equals safety,” said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CMO of Alpha Vision.“Magic Search helps investigators act almost instantly.”“The San Ramon robbery underscores the need for AI-assisted policing,” added Song Cao, Ph.D., CEO of Alpha Vision.“Our platform transforms cameras from passive recorders into active defenders that detect and deter organized crime.”

Industry Collaboration and Innovation

IACP attendees will also get an exclusive preview of Alpha Vision's Physical Super Intelligence Platform roadmap, including:



AI-Driven Case Management: Automated report generation that compiles footage, timestamps, and incident metadata into court-ready files.

Predictive Analytics Engine: Pattern-based learning models that help departments forecast hotspots, repeat offenders, and emerging trends. Inter-Agency Data Exchange (IADX): Secure channels that allow verified data sharing between cities and state agencies for unified situational awareness.

These capabilities align with IACP's 2025 focus on technology-driven community safety, showcasing how modern AI can reinforce traditional policing values with ethical, transparent intelligence.

Visit Alpha Vision at IACP 2025

Attendees are invited to visit Alpha Vision at Booth #3514 to experience live demonstrations of the company's AI-powered investigation tools, real-time deterrence systems, and unified database technology.

Event Details:



Event: International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2025 Conference & Exposition

Date: October 18–21, 2025

Location: Denver, Colorado (Colorado Convention Center) Booth: Booth #3514

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a leading provider of AI-powered physical security solutions. Its flagship Physical AI Platform integrates advanced hardware, intelligent software, and automation workflows to deliver real-time threat detection, autonomous deterrence, and operational intelligence across industries including retail, multifamily, and construction.

Recognized in industry-leading reports and Best Lists, including:



