K.A. Pendrake's Debut Novel“Dragon Slayers Eat The Rich” Drops December 2Nd

K.A. Pendrake's political thriller,“Dragon Slayers Eat The Rich,” is dropping this December 2nd. The early reviewers are calling it "One of the Hottest and Most Relevant Concepts" in modern fiction.

If you have more than a billion dollars, they're coming for you.

A mysterious group calling themselves the Dragon Slayers has declared war on anyone worth over $1 billion. Their message is simple: Reduce your wealth to under one billion dollars or face the consequences.

But the Dragon Slayers aren't breaking down doors. They're paying people to open them.

With stolen crypto seized from billionaire accounts, they've weaponized the elite's own fortunes against them. Unlock a door. Share a location. Change a route. Every small act of rebellion earns millions in reward money. A housekeeper who changes a schedule. A driver who takes a different exit. A security guard who looks the other way. The Dragon Slayers flood communities with stolen billions, transforming desperate people into allies and turning civil unrest into organized resistance.

FBI Deputy Director Charlotte "Charlie" Grayson thought she knew what justice looked like. Then she watched the Dragon Slayers pump millions into public hands-paying off medical debt, funding struggling families, meeting needs the system has ignored. The FBI brands them terrorists. The people call them heroes.

Charlie's mission seems straightforward: capture the Dragon Slayers' charismatic leader Lancelot before more blood is spilled. But as government resources pour into protecting billionaires with military force while ordinary people celebrate each payout, she starts seeing cracks in everything she believed. Her father died serving this country. She's spent her career upholding the law.

So why does hunting the Dragon Slayers feel wrong?

The deeper Charlie digs, the uglier it gets. With each act of cooperation earning life-changing money, the Dragon Slayers' network grows exponentially. Billionaires who refuse to comply get targeted, but the public celebrates each takedown. The revolution doesn't need to storm the gates when it can afford to be invited inside.

Charlie finds herself trapped between her duty to the FBI and a movement that might be justified. As the government cracks down harder, she must navigate a dangerous game where one wrong move could destroy everything.

K.A. Pendrake's Dragon Slayers: Eat The Rich forces readers to sit with uncomfortable questions about wealth, power, and whether peaceful change is possible when the system protects itself at all costs. This isn't a sanitized thriller where good guys wear badges and bad guys are obvious. It's messy and morally complex-the kind of story that makes you argue with yourself. Fans of Mr. Robot and The Hunger Games will recognize the political bite, but Pendrake brings something fresh: a protagonist who genuinely doesn't know if she's on the right side.

Published under a pen name, Pendrake delivers a debut that BookTok is already calling one of 2025's must-reads-a fast-paced political thriller about what happens when people stop asking permission to fight back.

Dragon Slayers: Eat The Rich by K.A. Pendrake releases December 2nd, 2025.

