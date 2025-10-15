Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K Cabinet Gives Nod To Introduce 3 Bills

J & K Cabinet Gives Nod To Introduce 3 Bills


2025-10-15 07:04:04
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar – The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for the introduction of three key bills in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly.

Sources said that the bills include amendments to the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017, and the introduction of the J&K Shops and Business Establishment Bill, 2025.

The proposed amendment to the Panchayati Raj Act seeks to raise the upper age limit for the State Election Commissioner from 65 to 70 years. The new Shops and Business Establishment Bill, mooted by the Labour & Employment Department, aims to regulate working conditions, employment practices, and operational standards for shops and business establishments in the Union Territory.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the GST Act, removal of the educational qualification requirement under the State Marriage Assistance Scheme, and updates to the J&K Engineering (Gazetted) Services Recruitment Rules 1978, enabling recruitment of Chief Engineers and other senior posts in engineering departments.

In addition to legislative measures, the Cabinet gave administrative approval for e-auctioning limestone mineral blocks and a sewerage project at the Gulmarg tourist resort at a cost of Rs 45.80 crore.

