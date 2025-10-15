Kylie Jenner Drops First Song 'Fourth Strike' With Terror Jr
Kylie Jenner has made her move into the music world.
On Monday night, pop duo Terror Jr released a new single titled Fourth Strike, featuring Jenner's vocals.
The song serves as a follow-up to their 2016 hit 3 Strikes, in which Jenner appeared in the music video to promote her Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses. The release also comes just before the launch of her new cosmetics collection on October 18.
After the track dropped, Jenner shared her excitement on Instagram with a series of photos and clips of herself recording the song.
In "Fourth Strike," Jenner can be heard rapping, "One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right. Do it on purpose just to see how it ends." The track ends with her whispering, "King Kylie."
Music isn't Jenner's only new venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, last week, it was announced that Jenner will make her acting debut in The Moment, an upcoming film by Charli XCX. The movie also stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgard.
The film is expected to be released next year.
