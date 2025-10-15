Exhibition In São Paulo Honors Khalil Gibran

Exhibition In São Paulo Honors Khalil Gibran
The opening event will feature philosopher and professor Lúcia Helena Galvão, from the Nova Acrópole Brasil school, as well as a performance by the 1001 Noites musical art group. The exhibition will open to the public on November 26.
The exhibition will feature 21 photographic enlargements depicting the artist's most famous paintings, as well as images of Bsharri, the city where Khalil Gibran was born in 1883. Throughout his career, Gibran wrote essays and books reflecting on nature, death, and love. His most famous work is The Prophet, published in 1923. He also explored the visual arts through painting. Gibran passed away in 1931, in New York, United States.Quick facts
Opening event
Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Avenida Paulista, 283, 11th floor, São Paulo, Brazil.
Friday, October 31, 8 p.m.
Exhibitions
Casa das Rosas, Avenida Paulista, 37 - from November 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026.
São Paulo State Immigration Museum, Rua Visconde de Parnaíba, 1316 - from May 5 to May 31, 2026.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaMarcos Carrieri/ANBA
The post Exhibition in São Paulo honors Khalil Gibran appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
