MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Lebanese essayist, painter, and philosopher Khalil Gibran will be honored in an exhibition organized by the Brazil–Lebanon Cultural Association to celebrate the 90anniversary of the Gibran Museum in Lebanon. The exhibition will open at Casa das Rosas on November 26. In May 2026, it will move to the Immigration Museum, according to the Association. Before that, on October 31, the(ABCC ) will host the official opening of the exhibition at an event titled“Khalil Gibran: From East to West.”

The opening event will feature philosopher and professor Lúcia Helena Galvão, from the Nova Acrópole Brasil school, as well as a performance by the 1001 Noites musical art group. The exhibition will open to the public on November 26.

The exhibition will feature 21 photographic enlargements depicting the artist's most famous paintings, as well as images of Bsharri, the city where Khalil Gibran was born in 1883. Throughout his career, Gibran wrote essays and books reflecting on nature, death, and love. His most famous work is The Prophet, published in 1923. He also explored the visual arts through painting. Gibran passed away in 1931, in New York, United States.

Opening event

Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Avenida Paulista, 283, 11th floor, São Paulo, Brazil.

Friday, October 31, 8 p.m.

Exhibitions

Casa das Rosas, Avenida Paulista, 37 - from November 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

São Paulo State Immigration Museum, Rua Visconde de Parnaíba, 1316 - from May 5 to May 31, 2026.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos Carrieri/ANBA

The post Exhibition in São Paulo honors Khalil Gibran appeared first on ANBA News Agency .