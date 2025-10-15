Blanc Haute Luxury Kitchens Inspires Home Chefs To“Cook Like A Michelin Chef” With The Gordon Ramsay Collection

MENAFN - GetNews)



A new era of culinary luxury begins - where Michelin-level design meets professional-grade performance for the modern home chef.

Blanc Haute Luxury Kitchens, a Charleston-based e-commerce brand, officially launches as a curated destination for culinary enthusiasts who seek the perfect harmony of art, performance, and design . The platform showcases a tightly curated portfolio of professional kitchen ranges, outdoor cooking systems, and refined culinary tools - including the prestigious Gordon Ramsay Collection by THOR Kitchen .

Rooted in the belief that“the kitchen is not just where we cook, but where we create,” Blanc Haute is redefining the modern kitchen as a stage for Michelin-style excellence at home .

Founded by culinary and design visionary Nicolo R. Matutina , Blanc Haute bridges the worlds of fine dining, architecture, and luxury living . Every piece in its collection is chosen for its precision, craftsmanship, and enduring beauty - made for those who see cooking as both an art and a lifestyle.

“Cooking like a Michelin chef isn't about imitation - it's about inspiration,” said Matutina.“The Gordon Ramsay Collection captures that spirit perfectly. It delivers the power, precision, and sophistication that allow home chefs to perform at the highest level - right in their own kitchens.”

The Gordon Ramsay Collection , exclusively featured on Blanc Haute, brings professional kitchen performance to discerning homeowners. Designed in partnership with THOR Kitchen , the line combines culinary-grade functionality with modern design aesthetics , featuring premium stainless-steel finishes, high-BTU burners, and ergonomic precision controls worthy of any chef's kitchen.

Unlike large marketplaces, Blanc Haute takes an editorial, boutique approach - selecting only brands that align with its philosophy of slow living, elevated design, and authentic craftsmanship . Each product featured represents not just luxury, but legacy.







The platform's initial offerings include:



Gordon Ramsay x THOR Kitchen Ranges and Outdoor Systems

Luxury Modular Outdoor Kitchens Chef-Inspired Culinary Tools and Knives

To enrich the experience, Blanc Haute will soon launch its digital journal,“The Food Alchemists,” featuring:



Behind-the-scenes looks at Michelin chefs, designers and their signature recipes

Guides to crafting your own chef-worthy kitchen Exclusive interviews and visual moodboards that merge gastronomy and design

As luxury home renovation spending continues to surge among affluent homeowners and design-conscious millennials, Blanc Haute enters the market at the perfect moment - offering not just products, but a lifestyle that celebrates culinary artistry .

Cook. Design. Inspire. Live Haute.

For more information, visit or follow @blanchaute on Instagram.





