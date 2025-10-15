Biotech Equipment Market Projected To Reach $143.9 Billion Globally By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$87.8 billion
|Market size forecast
|$143.9 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 8.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South America, Middle East and Africa
Interesting fact:
- The majority of biotech equipment purchases are by pharmaceutical companies, reflecting their dominant role in accelerating innovation and commercialization in the life sciences sector.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global biotech equipment market was valued at $87.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $143.9 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%.
- Factors driving the biotech equipment market include rising R&D investments, technological advances, growing demand for personalized medicine, and increased biopharmaceutical production.
- Key challenges include high equipment costs and skilled labor shortages, while opportunities lie in automation, AI integration, and rapid market growth in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific.
- The market is segmented based on equipment type, end user and region. Equipment is further segmented into analytical instruments, cell culture instruments, cell separation instruments, immunoassay instruments, clinical chemistry analyzers, and others. End user include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic and research institutes and hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. The market is segmented by geographical region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
- Analytical instruments will dominate the biotechnology equipment market through the forecast period.
- North America accounted for 48.1% of the market in 2024.
