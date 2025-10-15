Biotech Equipment Market Projected To Reach $143.9 Billion Globally By 2030

Boston, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Global Biotechnology Equipment Market ” is projected to increase from $95.1 billion in 2025 to $143.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 through 2030.

This report reviews the global biotechnology equipment market, analyzing its current landscape and future growth potential. It segments the market by equipment type including analytical, cell culture, cell separation, immunoassay, and clinical chemistry instruments, as well as by end users such as pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals, diagnostic labs, and academic institutions. The analysis also covers regional trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing insights for strategic decision-making.

This report is especially timely and relevant due to the ongoing surge in global biotech research, vaccine development, and the growing emphasis on precision medicine. These trends are fueling a sharp rise in demand for advanced biotech equipment. As innovation accelerates and regional markets evolve, having up-to-date insights is essential for stakeholders to remain competitive and seize emerging opportunities in this rapidly advancing field.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising R&D Investments: Increased funding from governments, private firms, and institutions is fueling biotech research, which boosts demand for advanced lab equipment to support innovation and experimentation.

Technological Advances: Cutting-edge technologies like automation, AI, and robotics are being integrated into biotech tools, making processes faster, more accurate, and scalable driving upgrades and new purchases.

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: As healthcare shifts toward treatments tailored to individual genetics, there is a rising need for specialized equipment for gene sequencing, diagnostics, and biomarker analysis.

Increased Biopharmaceutical Production: The surge in biologics such as vaccines and cell therapies requires high-end equipment for production, purification, and quality control, expanding the market for biotech machinery.

