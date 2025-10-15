Pankaj Tripathi Shoots In Varanasi For Mirzapur Amidst Excited Fans

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) Excel Entertainment's Mirzapur is one of the most loved shows and has garnered immense appreciation from audiences across the nation.

Recently, leaked footage from the shooting of Mirzapur: The film has surfaced on social media, and seeing the iconic characters back on set has further fuelled the exhilaration.

The on-set visuals from Mirzapur: The film has been making the rounds on social media, heightening anticipation for its release. The video shows the lead actor Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit shooting at Ramnagar Fort in Varanasi and on the city streets, which became nothing short of a treat for fans.

People who were watching the shoot were seen capturing the actors shooting on their cell phones, looking extremely thrilled. Pankaj Tripathi was seen heading to sit in his police jeep that was a part of the shot. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The film is scheduled for release in 2026. The movie will feature the iconic characters from the series, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), along with Abhishek Banerjee.

Following its nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming to Prime members in India and in over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release. Over time, the show has become a fan favourite, and the announcement of Mirzapur: The Film has taken the excitement to an all-new peak.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment and created by Puneet Krishna, the film is an adaptation of India's biggest crime thriller OTT franchise, Mirzapur. Mirzapur, in its fourth franchise, is currently in its shooting phase. The first franchise that aired in 2018 received immense love and good reviews. It also starred actress Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Harshita Kaur and Vikrant Massey in the first part as well.

