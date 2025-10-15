EQ And Raymond James Partner To Offer Clients A Comprehensive Equity Stock Plan Solution



EquiTraxTM Intuitive Platform – This collaboration brings EQ's innovative equity management platform with Raymond James' forward-thinking wealth management services, creating an unmatched offering to clients.

Raymond James Workplace Wealth - Raymond James financial advisors leverage a wide network of specialists across the firm to support corporate executive needs, including trusts & estates planning, specialized equity strategies, retirement planning, financial wellness, and investment banking and capital markets expertise. EQ's Extensive Range of Solutions – EQ offers the framework covering the entire lifecycle from inception to post-IPO. EQ's services include shareholder and transfer agency management, investor relations and communications, secure global payment solutions, and support for complex corporate actions.



NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQ, with its innovative equity management platform, EquiTrax, is proud to collaborate with Raymond James, a client-focused global financial services company specializing in wealth management. This joining of forces brings together EQ's intuitive, industry-leading technology and Raymond James' specialty in wealth planning and executive solutions, creating a powerful combination to service companies all sizes. Equity plan participants can easily log on to EquiTrax to view equity awards, enter transactions, and much more, while Raymond James financial advisors provide enhanced and tailored service for long-term planning.

“We look forward to a long, fruitful relationship with Raymond James,” said Jim Wulforst, Executive Vice President of EQ's Equity Plans Solutions.“We're excited for the opportunity for Raymond James financial advisors to leverage our services to provide clients a robust stock plan solution as they navigate the complexities of attracting, rewarding, and retaining employees.”

The partnership also strengthens Raymond James Workplace Wealth. The firm's corporate clients can benefit from EQ's holistic support framework covering the entire lifecycle from inception to post-IPO. EQ's comprehensive services include shareholder and transfer agency management, investor relations and communications, secure global payment solutions, and support for complex corporate actions. Additionally, EQ's collaboration with leading valuation providers, secondary transaction facilitators, and other specialized services further ensure clients receive expert guidance and support at every critical milestone.

"Our new partnership with EQ further expands our capabilities to service corporate clients and enables Raymond James financial advisors to hone in on delivering sophisticated and personalized advice that carries well beyond equity transactions.” – Melissa T. Internicola, CEP, Head of Raymond James' Executive & Stock Plan Solutions

About EQ

EQ helps companies better understand and manage the ownership of their business through every stage of the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operational expertise across our core services-Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Ownership Intelligence, Proxy Management and Advisory and Private Company Solutions. Globally, EQ supports 2,200 global issuer clients and 20 million shareholders with operations in the UK, U.S., and India.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.69 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at .

