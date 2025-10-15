SAFEWISE NAMES ALOE CARE THE 2025 'BEST MEDICAL ALERT SYSTEM TO CONNECT WITH CAREGIVERS'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Aloe Care Health , the leading AI-powered platform for safer, more connected aging, has been named the“Best Medical Alert System to Connect with Caregivers” by SafeWise , an independent authority on home and personal safety products. The recognition also places Aloe Care among SafeWise's“Best Medical Alert Systems” of 2025, underscoring the company's innovation in intelligent, caregiver-centric support for older adults and others living independently.

The honor follows the recent launch of ConnectAI , Aloe Care's new conversational AI service that proactively generates natural-sounding wellness calls and medication reminders on behalf of home care providers, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid programs, and senior living operators. ConnectAI calls directly into the Aloe Care Smart Hub, with auto-answer for in-home use, or to any phone line, extending proactive care beyond the home.

ConnectAI represents a significant advance in personalized, preventive care: it strengthens engagement, helps identify potential health concerns earlier, and frees professional caregivers to spend more time on meaningful one-to-one interactions. Alan Wilson of Home Helpers Home Care has called it“a game-changer for the industry.”

Says Evan Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of Aloe Care,“We're honored to be recognized by SafeWise as the best medical alert system to connect with caregivers. Our focus has always been on strengthening the human connections that define great care. With ConnectAI, we're using conversational AI to extend that connection, enabling proactive, personalized outreach that keeps older adults safer, more supported, and more engaged. Together, these innovations enable safer, data-driven independence at home and deliver measurable value to healthcare and senior living partners seeking to scale proactive care. We're using AI here to amplify the impact of caregivers, and that's the future we're building: smarter technology that helps make care more human.”

Independent Recognition Based on Rigorous Testing

SafeWise's annual Best Medical Alert Systems rankings are the result of more than 250 products considered, 10,000+ hours of research, and hands-on testing in 176 homes by experts with over a decade of combined safety experience. Its reviewers evaluate usability, monitoring reliability, caregiver connectivity, installation, customer service, and value across competing systems. Aloe Care earned top marks for its professional monitoring, motion and environmental sensing, and the strength of its caregiver app; hallmarks that continue to differentiate the company's AI-driven approach. Read the full review HERE.

Aloe Care's Expanding AI-Powered Platform

Aloe Care's connected ecosystem includes:

-- The Smart Hub, an always-on, voice-activated device with motion, temperature, and air-quality sensors;

-- Wearable and wall-mounted fall detection options that learn user patterns and detect changes in activity;

-- The Caregiver App, which provides real-time updates and two-way communication for families and care teams; and,

-- The new ConnectAI service, adding conversational wellness outreach and adherence reminders to the platform.

About Aloe Care's Award-Winning Innovations:

Aloe Care Health has revolutionized elder care and safety with voice-activated medical alerts, advanced fall prediction, caregiver support, and ConnectAI. Aloe Care Health Solutions serves numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit aloecare.

# # #