Biomarker Deals Report 2025: Terms Value And Trends Analysis 2019-2025
Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarker Deals: Terms Value and Trends 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides an analysis of strategic transactions encompassing licensing, acquisitions and collaborations in the global biomarker market. It focuses on deals executed between 2019 and 2025, providing a retrospective assessment of deal-making activity to identify emerging trends, investment behaviors and strategic priorities in the biomarker landscape.
The biomarker deals are gaining considerable momentum amid the rapid shift toward precision medicine, increased investment in targeted drug development and greater collaboration among biotech companies, diagnostic developers and pharmaceutical firms. Biomarkers are measurable indicators that reflect normal or abnormal biological processes, disease progression or response to therapeutic interventions. They are critical to improving clinical outcomes, accelerating drug approvals and reducing development costs. Biomarker deals include licensing deals, acquisitions, and collaborative agreements in high-impact areas like oncology, neurology, immunology and infectious disease. The deals reflect the
rising demand for companion diagnostics, predictive biomarkers and methods of detection that leverage emerging technologies in therapeutics and diagnostics.
Report Scope
The chosen time frame reflects the factual nature of deal terms, values and structures, which cannot be accurately forecast. The report provides insights into terms of contracts, such as up-front payments, milestone-based compensation, royalty arrangements and termination clauses, supported by real-world case examples.
In addition to transaction analysis, the report provides an in-depth review of market dynamics, highlighting the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges influencing the market for biomarker development and commercialization. It also covers emerging technologies in the sector.
Overall, this report serves as a resource for prospective dealmakers seeking to understand the current state of biomarker partnerships. It offers actionable insights into how companies are structuring collaborations for the R&D and commercialization of biomarker technologies, supporting informed decision-making in this rapidly evolving field.
Report Includes
- An overview of the current state of the biomarker industry, recent licensing deals, and collaborations and acquisitions in the market, including a comprehensive analysis of deal structures and their potential values Coverage of significant companies in this study, trends and obstacles and other information affecting the development of the biomarker market Review of business terms and conditions of deals in the market, with focus on major trends in deal-making, the companies involved and analysis of further potential in out-licensing, collaboration and acquisition opportunities Information essential to a prospective dealmaker about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of biomarker technologies and products. Information about the main elements in licensing, acquisitions and partnership deals in the biomarker industry Coverage of research methodology employing a triangulating approach and significant details of patent search and analysis, clinical trial search and analysis, et al. Details on various types of biomarkers deals and milestone payments and their value in different deals Analysis of the patent landscape featuring biomarkers Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Agilent Technologies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Classification of Biomarkers Examples of Biomarkers
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Diseases Advances in Omics and Imaging Technologies Market Restraints Development Costs Need for Skilled Labor Market Opportunities Emerging Markets Personalized Medicine Market Challenges Technical Challenges Regulatory and Validation Complexity
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview Key Takeaways Emerging Technologies Genomics Proteomics Metabolomics Imaging Bioinformatics
Chapter 5 Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Licensing Deals
- Licensing Deals in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025 Definition and General Structure of Licensing Deals Valuation and Payment Structure Analysis of Licensing Deals in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025 Acquisitions in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025 Definition and General Structure of Acquisitions Analysis of Acquisitions in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025 Partnerships/Collaborations in Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025 Definition and General Structure of Collaborations Analysis of Partnerships/Collaborations in the Biomarkers Market, 2019 to 2025 Further Analysis of Deals in the Biomarker Market Analysis of Structure of Licensing Deals, 2019 to 2025 Structure of Acquisitions in the Biomarker Industry, 2019 to 2025 Structure of Collaborations in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025
Chapter 6 Biomarker Patent Landscape
- Patent Landscape Takeaways Patent Review
Chapter 7 Appendix
- Methodology Information Sources Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Abbott Agilent Technologies Inc. Bayer Ag BD Biofourmis Biomerieux Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Bruker Danaher Corp. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Illumina Inc. Merck Kgaa Qiagen Revvity Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
