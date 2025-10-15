Biomarker Deals Report 2025: Terms Value And Trends Analysis 2019-2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The biomarker market presents significant opportunities through strategic licensing, collaborations, and acquisitions, driven by the rise of precision medicine and demand for companion diagnostics. Key areas include oncology, neurology, and immunology, with a focus on predictive biomarkers and emerging technologies.

This report provides an analysis of strategic transactions encompassing licensing, acquisitions and collaborations in the global biomarker market. It focuses on deals executed between 2019 and 2025, providing a retrospective assessment of deal-making activity to identify emerging trends, investment behaviors and strategic priorities in the biomarker landscape.

The biomarker deals are gaining considerable momentum amid the rapid shift toward precision medicine, increased investment in targeted drug development and greater collaboration among biotech companies, diagnostic developers and pharmaceutical firms. Biomarkers are measurable indicators that reflect normal or abnormal biological processes, disease progression or response to therapeutic interventions. They are critical to improving clinical outcomes, accelerating drug approvals and reducing development costs. Biomarker deals include licensing deals, acquisitions, and collaborative agreements in high-impact areas like oncology, neurology, immunology and infectious disease. The deals reflect the

rising demand for companion diagnostics, predictive biomarkers and methods of detection that leverage emerging technologies in therapeutics and diagnostics.

Report Scope

The chosen time frame reflects the factual nature of deal terms, values and structures, which cannot be accurately forecast. The report provides insights into terms of contracts, such as up-front payments, milestone-based compensation, royalty arrangements and termination clauses, supported by real-world case examples.

In addition to transaction analysis, the report provides an in-depth review of market dynamics, highlighting the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges influencing the market for biomarker development and commercialization. It also covers emerging technologies in the sector.

Overall, this report serves as a resource for prospective dealmakers seeking to understand the current state of biomarker partnerships. It offers actionable insights into how companies are structuring collaborations for the R&D and commercialization of biomarker technologies, supporting informed decision-making in this rapidly evolving field.

Report Includes



An overview of the current state of the biomarker industry, recent licensing deals, and collaborations and acquisitions in the market, including a comprehensive analysis of deal structures and their potential values

Coverage of significant companies in this study, trends and obstacles and other information affecting the development of the biomarker market

Review of business terms and conditions of deals in the market, with focus on major trends in deal-making, the companies involved and analysis of further potential in out-licensing, collaboration and acquisition opportunities

Information essential to a prospective dealmaker about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of biomarker technologies and products.

Information about the main elements in licensing, acquisitions and partnership deals in the biomarker industry

Coverage of research methodology employing a triangulating approach and significant details of patent search and analysis, clinical trial search and analysis, et al.

Details on various types of biomarkers deals and milestone payments and their value in different deals

Analysis of the patent landscape featuring biomarkers Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of Report Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Overview

Classification of Biomarkers Examples of Biomarkers

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Diseases

Advances in Omics and Imaging Technologies

Market Restraints

Development Costs

Need for Skilled Labor

Market Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Personalized Medicine

Market Challenges

Technical Challenges Regulatory and Validation Complexity

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Overview

Key Takeaways

Emerging Technologies

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Imaging Bioinformatics

Chapter 5 Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Licensing Deals



Licensing Deals in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025

Definition and General Structure of Licensing Deals

Valuation and Payment Structure

Analysis of Licensing Deals in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025

Acquisitions in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025

Definition and General Structure of Acquisitions

Analysis of Acquisitions in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025

Partnerships/Collaborations in Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025

Definition and General Structure of Collaborations

Analysis of Partnerships/Collaborations in the Biomarkers Market, 2019 to 2025

Further Analysis of Deals in the Biomarker Market

Analysis of Structure of Licensing Deals, 2019 to 2025

Structure of Acquisitions in the Biomarker Industry, 2019 to 2025 Structure of Collaborations in the Biomarker Market, 2019 to 2025

Chapter 6 Biomarker Patent Landscape



Patent Landscape Takeaways Patent Review

Chapter 7 Appendix



Methodology

Information Sources Abbreviations

Company Profiles



Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bayer Ag

BD

Biofourmis

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Qiagen

Revvity Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

