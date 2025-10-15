Iran's National South Oil Company To Turn Up Heat On Flare Gas Collection
According to him, the main goals are to take effective steps towards the implementation of production plans, use local potentials, and increase coordination between departments within the company.
The deputy minister added that by accelerating the implementation of projects for collecting associated gases produced along with oil, it's possible to protect the environment and make better use of national reserves.
Currently, Iran has 74 active oil fields and 22 gas fields. Of these, 37 are operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company, 14 by the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, five by the Arvandan Oil and Gas Production Company, and 18 by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company. As for gas, five fields are located in the territory of the National Iranian South Oil Company, 13 in the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, one in the Pars Oil and Gas Company, and three in the Iranian Offshore Oil Company.
Iran's total hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion barrels. With existing equipment and technology, about 340 billion barrels can be extracted, meaning that only around 30 percent of reserves are recoverable, while the remaining 70 percent remains untapped underground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment