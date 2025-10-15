Cloudfy Wins Two Direct Commerce Awards Recognising Enterprise B2B Innovation With Ride Designs And Macfarlane Packaging

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cloudfy today announced it has won two prestigious Direct Commerce Awards, recognising the platform's impact in enterprise B2B eCommerce and the success of its customers in highly complex, integrated environments.

-- Best Exploitation of Technology – Annual sales over £25M (B2B)

Winner: Ride Designs x Cloudfy

-- Best Multi-Channel Business – Annual sales over £50M (B2B)

Winner: Macfarlane Packaging x Cloudfy

These accolades highlight Cloudfy's strength in delivering secure, scalable and deeply integrated B2B commerce for manufacturers and distributors operating at scale.

Customer impact that impressed the judges

Ride Designs selected Cloudfy to harmonise sales and production processes with a bespoke, field-ready application that captures precise measurements, 3D scans and clinical questionnaires, then routes complete orders straight into production. The goal: a seamless flow from assessment to manufacture with full auditability and fewer hand-offs.

Macfarlane Packaging, the UK's largest distributor of protective packaging, chose Cloudfy's enterprise B2B platform for its SaaS model, 24/7 support and proven ERP integration pedigree, including IBM iSeries. The programme also enabled direct integration to major customers via punchout and e-procurement standards such as SAP Ariba, EDI and cXML, supporting multi-site growth and service at scale.

Robert Williams, Cloudfy's CEO, said:

“These awards recognise what matters most to B2B companies. What truly sets Cloudfy apart is our team's ability to interpret and deliver on complex, highly bespoke requirements. Every customer is different, and we've built a platform and a culture that embraces that complexity rather than forcing businesses to fit into rigid frameworks. The result is seamless integration, real-time data accuracy and a consistently reliable customer experience. We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved together with Ride Designs and Macfarlane Packaging.”

Enterprise-Grade Integration: A Core Cloudfy Differentiator

A key strength that sets Cloudfy apart is its ability to integrate deeply with complex enterprise systems. Unlike many platforms that focus only on front-end commerce, Cloudfy acts as a single source of truth, synchronising products, pricing, customers, orders and invoices with the customer's core ERP in real time.

This capability helps eliminate manual re-keying, shorten order-to-cash cycles and maintain full visibility, critical in regulated, audit-heavy industries such as packaging, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. It was also a key factor in the award-winning deployments with Ride Designs and Macfarlane Packaging, enabling both organisations to remove operational friction and scale with confidence.

Cloudfy gives B2B companies the flexibility to evolve without being locked into rigid architectures. The future-proof B2B eCommerce platform

About Cloudfy

Founded in 2012, Cloudfy supports hundreds of customers across the UK, USA, Australia and Europe. Cloudfy is an enterprise B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built and trusted by global manufacturers and distributors to power their digital transformations. Cloudfy offers the most extensive suite of built-in B2B functionality available on the SaaS market today.

Ride Designs case study: Field-to-production digital workflow with 3D scanning and structured assessments routed into manufacturing, designed to remove manual hand-offs and errors. Cloudfy x Ride Designs Case-study. Cloudfy and Ride Designs work was also recognised with the Best Rehabilitation Technology Solution award at the Health Tech Digital Awards in 2025.

Macfarlane Packaging case study: Enterprise B2B portal on Cloudfy with IBM iSeries integration, punchout and e-procurement connectivity including Ariba, PoET, EDI and cXML. Cloudfy x McFarlane Packaging Case-Study

Peak Season Readiness in Pharma B2B: Cloudfy's platform also supports pharmaceutical businesses during peak holiday demand with compliance-ready, scalable solutions. 🎥 Watch how Cloudfy powers pharma B2B during peak season

Additional recognition: Cloudfy was recently named Best eCommerce Platform at the eCommerce Awards 2025. Cloudfy Wins Best B2B eCommerce Platform 2025