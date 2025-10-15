Notice To All Long Term Shareholders Of Sable Offshore Corp: Johnson Fistel Continues Investigation On Behalf Of Your Claims
What is Johnson Fistel Investigating?
Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging that, during the Class Period from May 19, 2025 through June 3, 2025, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sable Offshore Corp. had not, in fact, restarted oil production off the coast of California as represented; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements regarding Sable's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Stock Purchasers Before May 19, 2025 Have Rights:
Current stockholders who held their Sable Offshore Corp. stock before May 19, 2025, are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:
About Johnson Fistel, PLLP
Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, PLLP
501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101
James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471
... or ...
