Republic Services Signal 15/10: Should You Collect It -Chart
Long Trade Idea: Enter your long position between $220.78 (the lower band of its horizontal support zone) and $229.25 (the upper band of its horizontal support zone).
- Republic Services (RSG) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. This index attempts to keep the bull market alive, while bearish signals are strengthening. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 is bearish with a descending trendline.
- The RSG D1 chart shows price inside a massive horizontal support zone. It also shows price action between the descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish, but a positive divergence has formed. The average bullish trading volumes are higher than the bearish trading volumes. RSG corrected as the S&P 500 advanced, a bearish development, but bullish and breakout factors are rising.
- RSG Entry Level: Between $220.78 and $229.25 RSG Take Profit: Between $253.38 and $258.75 RSG Stop Loss: Between $205.81 and $211.27 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.18
