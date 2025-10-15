Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Gas Stations In Chernihiv Community With Drones

2025-10-15 05:08:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus.

“Last night, Russians attacked gas stations in Chernihiv and the surrounding community with combat drones,” the post said.

Chaus also noted that in Semenivka, a UAV hit a residential building.

According to the Head of the Regional Military Administration, rescuers extinguished the fire after the shelling.

He added that State Emergency Service units also completed the extinguishing of a fire at a civilian infrastructure facility in the Nizhyn district.

In total, over the past day, the enemy fired on the Chernihiv region 37 times, striking 18 settlements. The invaders mainly used FPV drones and UAV drops in the border area.

Read also: Russians attack five settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours, two people injured

The Head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that restoration work on the power grid is ongoing. Hourly power outages are in effect in the region.

As reported, a fire broke out at a civil infrastructure facility in Chernihi as a result of a Russian drone crash.

