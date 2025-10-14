World Food Program (WFP) And Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Join Forces To Strengthen Human Capital And Community Resilience In Côte D'ivoire

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a US$9.3 million contribution from the Government of the Republic of Korea, to promote health and nutrition, combat food insecurity and foster inclusive development in northern Côte d'Ivoire.

The multi-year funding, provided through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), will enable WFP to deliver locally sourced, nutritious meals to 50,000 school children in 200 primary schools across the regions of Bagoué, Bounkani, Poro and Tchologo. This assistance aims to support students' well-being, concentration, and academic success from 2025 to 2029.

WFP will also support 100 smallholder farmer groups with training and technical assistance, helping boost the quality and quantity of their produce while establishing a direct link with school canteens to stimulate rural economies, strengthen local supply chains, and ensure long-term sustainability.

“Our partnership with KOICA represents an investment in Côte d'Ivoire's future,” said Olivia Hantz, WFP Representative and Country Director for Côte d'Ivoire.“By strengthening national systems and empowering local producers, we are ensuring that every school meal contributes not only to a child's learning and health, but also to the country's long-term food security and resilience.”

Beyond providing nutritious meals, the funding will help improve access to hand washing in schools and support hygiene, health, and nutrition education among students and communities, adopting a holistic approach to school and community well-being.

These activities will be implemented in close collaboration with the Government of Côte d'Ivoire, especially the Ministry of National Education and Literacy, through the Directorate of School Canteens, the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Food Production, and the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene. This multi-sectoral approach leverages expertise across education, health, and agriculture to build a resilient and sustainable school feeding system aligned with national priorities.

“This project holds a special significance for us, reflecting a profound lesson from Korea's own history. The conviction that a single nutritious meal can unlock a child's potential, and that these children, empowered and healthy, are the very foundation of a nation's prosperity. By linking schools with local farmers, we are not just providing food, but investing in that foundation,” said Kim Sangjun, KOICA Country Director in Côte d'Ivoire.

Overall, WFP provides school meals to over 166,000 students in 733 schools across Côte d'Ivoire, demonstrating the scale and reach of its commitment to children's well-being and educational success.

“This new funding marks a significant milestone in the fight against food insecurity in Cote d'Ivoire. By improving children's nutrition and education through a sustainable, locally sourced school feeding programme, WFP and KOICA are strengthening human capital, and promoting inclusive development for children and communities,” Hantz emphasized.

