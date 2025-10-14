MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) LEQEMBI(R) IQLIK(TM) (lecanemab-irmb) Subcutaneous Autoinjector Named to TIME's "Best Inventions of 2025"

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito,“Eisai”) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher,“Biogen”) announced today that LEQEMBI® IQLIKTM, a subcutaneous autoinjector formulation of lecanemab (generic name), for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD)has been selected by TIME as one of the“Best Inventions of 2025” in the Medical and Healthcare category.

TIME's annual list of the Best Inventions features 300 extraordinary innovations changing lives. To compile the 2025 list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. For more information, please visit: .

LEQEMBI IQLIK is the first and only anti-amyloid treatment to offer an at-home injection to help patients and their care partners continue to slow disease progression following the 18-month initial treatment period. The treatment was approved in the U.S. in August 2025 and launched on October 6. LEQEMBI IQLIK offers patients and their care partners, the potential to shorten administration time (approximate injection time of 15 seconds), providing an option to continue treatment without having to worry about visiting an infusion center. Moreover, it has the potential to reduce healthcare resources associated with intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing, such as preparation for infusion and nurse monitoring, while increasing infusion capacity for new eligible patients to begin initiation treatment and streamlining the overall AD treatment pathway.

LEQEMBI, recognized as one of TIME's“Best Inventions of 2023,” is the first approved anti-amyloid treatment for AD shown to slow disease progression and cognitive and functional decline in adults with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease (collectively referred to as early AD).LEQEMBI has been approved in 50 countries and is under regulatory review in 10 countries. In early September, Eisai initiated a rolling Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. FDA for LEQEMBI IQLIK as a subcutaneous starting dose for the treatment of early AD under Fast Track Status.

Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

For more details, please visit:

