DELNORA's TRIPLE TRIUMPH CHRISTIAN VOICE MAGAZINE COVER, INFINITY AWARDS, AND 'PEACEMAKER' HITS THE #1 SPOT


2025-10-14 02:01:01
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rising inspirational artist and veteran singer-songwriter, Delnora is celebrating three major milestone this fall, being featured on the cover of the October issue of Christian Voice Magazine, taking home two top honors at Nashville's inaugural Infinity Music & Film Awards, and her song, "Peacemaker," from acclaimed“Blank Page” album climbs to #1 on the Christian Voice Magazine's Country Gospel countdown. The chart-topping hit is a powerful duet also featuring vocalist and co-producer Chris Golden, the prolific son of Oak Ridge Boys legend William Lee Golden. Delnora is also the special guest on America's Got Talent season six winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.'s 15th Annual“Home for the Holidays” tour starting December. Tickets for the “Landau Home For The Holidays” tour are available at Delnora's website, Landau's website and through the individual venue websites.

The October issue of Christian Voice Magazine includes a feature highlighting Delnora's journey as a singer-songwriter, her faith-driven artistry, and her passion for creating music that uplifts and inspires. The story delves into her creative roots and how she continues to inspire lives with songs that convey hope and resilience.

At the Infinity Awards held in Nashville last month, Delnora was named Female Inspirational Country Artist of the Year and received Music Video of the Year for her powerful #1 single "Man At The Well”. The video blends Delnora's soulful storytelling with scenes from The Chosen, creating a powerful visual that resonates deeply with audiences of faith.

“This recognition encourages me to continue introducing more positive music into a world that needs it now more than ever,” said Delnora.

Together, the Christian Voice Magazine cover feature, her Infinity Awards victories and the upcoming Christmas tour with AGT winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, mark a defining moment in Delnora's career, showcasing her as one of the leading voices in inspirational country music. With authenticity and heart, Delnora continues to bridge contemporary and traditional influences, offering songs that heal, inspire, and connect.

About Delnora
Delnora is a singer-songwriter known for her authentic storytelling and uplifting message. Her music blends faith, reflection, and real-life emotion to create a sound that transcends genres. For more information, visit .

