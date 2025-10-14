Qatar Renews Commitment To Partnering For The Implementation Of Doha Programme Of Action, 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with all partners at every level in support of the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action and the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.



This came in the statement delivered by Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Talal Abdulaziz Al Naama, before the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly at its 80th session, under item (21) titled "Groups of countries in special situations," at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.



Al Naama emphasized that the Secretary-General's report (A/80/82) indicates that, despite some progress, economic growth in the least developed countries remains below the level required to meet the targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals. He called on the international community, development partners, and the private sector to support the full implementation of the five key deliverables outlined in the Doha Programme of Action for Least Developed Countries (2022-2031).



He noted Qatar's welcome of the General Assembly's adoption last July of resolution 79/323 titled "Seville Commitment," which reaffirmed, among other points, the need to advance the aspirations of least developed countries and support their efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.



He also highlighted Qatar's welcome of General Assembly resolution 78/317 titled "Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Island Developing States," and resolution 79/233 titled "Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2024-2034."



Al Naama underscored Qatar's pride in its continued support for least developed countries, as demonstrated by its pledge to contribute a total of USD 60 million to support the implementation of activities under the Doha Programme of Action.



He further explained that on 24 September, a contribution agreement was signed between the State of Qatar and the United Nations to fund two deliverables of the Doha Programme of Action: "building resilience in the least developed countries" and "a system of stockholding for the least developed countries on a regional and subregional basis."



He noted that the General Assembly, in its resolution 79/218, welcomed the State of Qatar's offer to host the High-level Comprehensive Midterm Review and decided to outline the modalities for conducting the review during its 80th session.