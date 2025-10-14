Qatar Weather: Thundery Rain, Strong Wind At Some Places On Oct 15

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department's latest radar image shows continued observations of rain over the southern areas of the country.

Tomorrow, October 15, weather forecast inshore shows expected thundery rain associated with strong wind at places, while offshore, strong wind and high sea are expected in the northern region.

In most places, morning will see hazy to misty to relatively hot with slight dust, and chance of local rainy clouds maybe thundery during daytime.

Mild weather is expected in the evening.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 5-15 knots, gusting to 30 knots at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10-20 knots, gusting to 24 knots at times to the north.

Sea state inshore will be 2-4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times to the north, while offshore will be 3-6 ft, rising to 8 ft at times to the north.

Wakrah, Mesaieed, and Abu Samra areas are expected to record the lowest temperature of 23°C tomorrow. Meanwhile, temperature in Doha is expected to range between 27°C and 35°C.