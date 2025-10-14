Nor'easter Hits US: At Least 3 Dead, Travel Woes Affect Northeast Airports, Several Areas Flooded - Watch Videos
Multiple videos and photos circulating on social media showed flooded Avalon Bay, New Jersey as the nor'easter crept up.What is a nor'easter?
A nor'easter is a storm that travels along the US East Coast and typically has coastal winds out of the northeast – from where it derives it's name.
Air travel at major Northeast airports was severely affected after the nor'easter triggered serious flooding in South Carolina and pushed the ocean onto roads along the mid-Atlantic coast at Monday afternoon's high tide.Which flights have been affected?
American Airlines, Delt , JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United Airlines have all reported disruptions in cities such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Newark, mentioned a report by Travel and Tour World.Nor'easter deaths
At least three deaths have been reported so far. On Sunday, an elderly New Yorker was tragically killed when the nor'easter blew a solar panel from a roof and sent it careening into the streets below.
A small plane crashed in Massachusetts , killing two people and wounding another, as rain and high winds hit the area, the Associated Press reported.Dangerous flooding in coastal areas
By Monday afternoon, water-levels had reached moderate flood stage – the second-most severe level – along significant portions of the New Jersey and New York coastlines, reported the CNN.
Parts of coastal Virginia also hit a major flood stage Sunday afternoon while over dozens of other locales in the mid-Atlantic experienced moderate flooding.
“Widespread roadway flooding and closed roads, damage to structures and evacuations are possible,” the National Weather Service warned earlier in the day.Motorists rescued; no injuries reported
In South Carolina's Georgetown, authorities rescued several motorists trapped by floodwaters on Sunday morning after nearly 10 inches of rain lashed the area within 24 hours, Georgetown County Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis told CNN.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment