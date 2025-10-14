Ramūnas Bagdonas, Independent Member Of The EPSO-G Nomination And Remuneration Committee, Has Resigned

Ramūnas Bagdonas, Independent Member Of The EPSO-G Nomination And Remuneration Committee, Has Resigned
EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) Ramūnas Bagdonas, an independent member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, will resign from his position on November 1, 2025. His last day on the committee will be October 31, 2025.
R. Bagdonas has served as an independent member of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee since June 6, 2023. The term of office for the three-member committee is scheduled to expire on March 24, 2027.
With more than 20 years of experience in human resources, personnel management, and organizational culture across various companies, R. Bagdonas currently serves as Head of Human Resources at Telia Lietuva and is the founder and chairman of the board of the Association of Personnel Management Professionals.
Robertas Vyšniauskas and Dovilė Kavaliauskienė will continue to serve on the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.
For more information, contact
Gediminas Petrauskas, Communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: ...
