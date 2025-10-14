Courage Is A Habit Exposes American School Counselor Association's Direct Ties To Radical Southern Poverty Law Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exposure of the Weaponization of K-12 Mental Health Programs with Anti-American Ideology Amid FBI Scrutiny and Elon Musk's Condemnation

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courage Is A Habit (CIAH), the premier advocacy group empowering parents to defend their children against ideological indoctrination in education, today announces a bombshell update to its groundbreaking report, Violation: American School Counselor Association (ASCA) 2025 . For the first time, CIAH exposes ASCA's deep entanglement with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a controversial organization accused of targeting conservatives and inciting violence. ASCA uses SPLC's "Learning for Justice" K-12 program to infiltrate school counseling and mental health initiatives nationwide.

This exclusive revelation, detailed in pages 11-17 of the updated report "Violation: American School Counselor Association," uncovers how ASCA directly incorporates SPLC's training, guidance, and materials to push divisive agendas under the cover of student well-being. Few parents realize that their children's "mental health" programs are being shaped by an entity like the SPLC, which has been labeled anti-American and corrupt for its role in smearing mainstream conservative groups as "hate" organizations .

The timing could not be more critical. CIAH's update comes after FBI Director Kash Patel severed ties with similar groups and highlighted the Biden Administration's use of the SPLC to surveil and target Americans with conservative views. This follows revelations that the SPLC's "Hatewatch" newsletter featured conservative activist Charlie Kirk one day before his tragic assassination, prompting Elon Musk to publicly declare the SPLC "guilty of incitement to murder ."







"ASCA's reliance on SPLC's 'Learning for Justice' is a direct pipeline for radical, anti-American ideology into our schools, masquerading as mental health support," said Alvin Lui, President of Courage Is A Habit. "No other organization has connected these dots. We're blowing the lid off how school counselors are being weaponized to erode parental rights, promote Critical Race Theory, and advance transgender ideology without consent – all informed by an outfit that's now under fire from the FBI Director Kash Patel and tech leaders like Elon Musk."

Key exposures in the updated report include:



Direct SPLC Integration : ASCA endorses and promotes SPLC's "Learning for Justice" resources in its professional development, including workshops and curricula that embed anti-racism narratives rooted in systemic oppression claims, undermining American values.

Advancement of Critical Race and Queer Theory : Learning for Justice's“Social Justice Standards” drives ASCA's push for critical race theory via frameworks of systemic racism and support for illegal aliens, alongside queer theory through resources introducing gender fluidity, LGBTQ+ identity exploration, beginning in kindergarten, as core to school counseling and mental health programs. Nationwide Impact : ASCA sets standards for school counseling in all 50 states, meaning millions of students are exposed to this radical framework daily.



“ASCA has a massive influence over our K-12 education system. Their collaboration with SPLC is proof their agenda is not about the well-being of every student, but rather to shift their mindsets towards dangerous, ideological extremism. It is time for a complete overhaul of the school counseling profession,” said Jennifer McWilliams, author of the report "Violation: American School Counselor Association" and co-founder of Courage Is A Habit.

This SPLC connection builds on CIAH's original October 2, 2025, report, which already detailed ASCA's broader push of DEI, Critical Race Theory, and gender ideology through mental health programs. The deep ASCA and SPLC partnership amplifies the urgency, especially as federal authorities distance themselves from the organization amid scandals involving defamation, racial discrimination, and ties to violent extremism.

Parents are urged to download the updated report and use CIAH's catalog of tools to demand transparency and reform in their government K-12 school systems.

