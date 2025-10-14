Men's Chess Team Shines At European Team Chess Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani men's chess team has played their latest match at the European Team Chess Championship, held in Batumi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

In the 8th round, the team faced Ukraine. The national team won 2.5:1.5, bringing their total points to 13 and rising to the top of the standings. The victory for the team was secured by Shakhriyar Mammadyarov.

Rauf Mammadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, and Eltaj Safarli all ended their matches in a draw.

If the Azerbaijani team wins the final round, they will become European champions for the fourth time, regardless of the results in other matches. The Azerbaijani women's team is currently facing Romania.

The European Team Chess Championship features separate Open and Women's sections, with each competition consisting of 9 rounds played under a Swiss system.

The chess tournament showcases 75 teams, including 39 in the Open tournament and 36 in the Women's Championship.

Chess, for centuries, has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains a crucially popular sport for now.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, held in Baku, is indeed an excellent example of great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country.

The large-scale event attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating matches.

Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic finesse of elite chess players.

Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the women's competition.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments.