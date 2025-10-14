Maoist Leader Malloujula Venugopal Rao Lays Down Arms In Gadchiroli, Seeks 'One Month From Centre To....'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Malloujula Venugopal Rao, also known as Sonu , a senior CPI (Maoist) leader and Politburo member, surrendered along with 60 Maoist cadres in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Tuesday, marking a possible step toward reconciliation with the central government. He has asked one month time from the central government to hold talks with his comrades in states and those in jails.

Rao urged for a one-month period for internal discussions prior to commencing formal peace talks and appealed to the government to halt armed operations against Maoist members during this time, according to ANI. This development takes place amid ongoing anti-Maoist operations spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and various state governments nationwide. Back in September, Rao had expressed his willingness to surrender, garnering backing from a substantial number of Maoist cadres in Chhattisgarh and other regions across India.

'Ready for talks...we will form delegation'

He stated,“I am laying down the weapons and will become a part of movements for providing relief for the oppressed in India. Since the last week of March 2025, our party has been engaged in peace talks with the government. The party's chief secretary issued a press statement in May, which kept an offer of a ceasefire while asking for a month's time to deliberate on laying down the weapons. Unfortunately, the Central government did not give their reply on it; rather, they have increased the intensity of their attacks.”

Rao highlighted that, in response to the CPI (Maoist) Chief Secretary's appeal for peace, they are prepared to engage in talks with the government.

"On May 21, in an attack by the Seema Surakhsha Bal, our Chief Secretary, comrade Basavraju, along with staff and guards, were killed. We took this decision not to leave his call for peace talks in the middle. Amid the ongoing mission by the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the police, we have decided to lay down our weapons and be part of the mainstream. We are ready for talks with the people appointed by the Union Home Minister. We will form a delegation among the people agreeing to our decision and participate in the peace talks," Rao further said.

He added, "We ask for one month from the Centre to hold discussions with our comrades in several states, and also those in jails. We are also ready to hold talks via video calls. This will depend on the one month's time you grant by putting a stop to the bloodshed in the jungles. Our party, leftist organisations, and sympathisers can send us their views, and we will consider them."

