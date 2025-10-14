Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Shares Foreign Visitor's Shock At Bengaluru Roads And Garbage Post Goes Viral

Bengaluru: Biocon chief and renowned entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed sharp dissatisfaction over the poor condition of roads and the increasing garbage problem in Bengaluru. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she shared an incident involving an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who questioned the state of the city's infrastructure. Her post quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from both citizens and political leaders.

On X, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, asking why the city cannot fix its basic civic issues despite being India's tech capital and a global investment hub.

What Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Said In Her Viral Tweet

Explaining her frustration, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote:

“I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Government want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can't get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?"

Her post reflects a growing sentiment among the city's business community that Bengaluru's infrastructure woes could negatively impact its image as a global innovation and investment hub.

Minister MB Patil Expresses Displeasure Over Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Tweet

Reacting to Mazumdar-Shaw's comments, Minister MB Patil voiced his displeasure, stating that while Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has significantly contributed to Bengaluru's biotechnology sector, the city and the state have also given her everything.

He said:“Due to rain damage, national highways, state highways, and even Anganwadis across the state have been affected. I have appealed to the CM and proposed that a report be sent to the central government regarding the damage to basic infrastructure. We are already filling potholes in Bengaluru with ₹1,000 crore. It will take some time.”

The minister further added that there was no need for Mazumdar-Shaw to criticise the government publicly and suggested:“Let her do some work with her CSR fund.”

He questioned the purpose behind her repeated comments, saying:“The state of Karnataka has given everything to Mohandas Pai as well. If ministers from other states say 'come here,' who will go? Entrepreneurs from other states are coming here. No one is leaving the state. What did the BJP do when they were in power? Tar should not be laid during the rainy season, but now it is inevitable to fill potholes.”

Netizens React To Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Tweet

On the other hand, Mazumdar-Shaw's post garnered massive attention, with thousands of views within hours and hundreds of comments from netizens. Many users supported her concerns, while others shared their personal experiences and suggestions.

One user commented:“Madam, Indore is a remarkable example of a clean city and quality infrastructure. We can use it as a model, putting politics aside. Approximately 550 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day is converted into about 20 tonnes of CBG. This was done by an Indian company.”

Another user suggested:“Can we have every entrepreneur like you to adopt a city and make it of international standard? CSR spending can be used for that.”

Another user wrote:“Short answer to your question: Public servants are completely corrupt and incompetent. Long answer: And unlike the CCP, India's democracy prevents public servants from being held accountable.”

One user said:“Our manager, who is US-based, told me during a one-on-one that when he came to Bengaluru on a client visit previously, there were cows, dogs, and garbage around. I was very ashamed and embarrassed. Such is the bad image that people carry away. Completely agree.”

Another user wrote:“The Bommasandra industrial area is full of garbage, the worst roads, and dust all over the place. So many pharma companies are present, yet the environment is neither clean nor healthy. The state government should seriously look into this issue.”

One more user commented:“One of the main reasons is that BBMP has no elected members. One minister is showing off as a replacement for 268 municipal councillors who used to supervise, direct, and control the public hygiene of the city.”

Bengaluru's Infrastructure Debate Reignites

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet has once again reignited the debate over Bengaluru's civic management, highlighting issues such as pothole-ridden roads, poor waste management, and unplanned urban expansion. With several global companies operating out of Bengaluru, many citizens and business leaders feel the city's infrastructure does not reflect its economic importance.

The government, on its part, has assured that road repairs and restoration works are underway, but citizens continue to demand visible results and long-term planning to prevent recurring issues.