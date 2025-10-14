4 Creative Twists Following Seth Rollins' Injury And The Future Of The Vision

Seth Rollins' injury could force WWE to rethink RAW's direction. Here are four possible creative changes.

With Seth Rollins sidelined, The Vision suddenly finds itself without its central figure. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are still relatively fresh on the main roster, and the group risks losing momentum without a guiding presence. WWE could lean on Paul Heyman to recruit a new leader, giving the faction a fresh identity while keeping it relevant on RAW. A shift in leadership would allow the group to remain strong despite Rollins' absence.

Another option is to move the World Heavyweight Championship off Rollins and onto CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar earned his No.1 Contender spot on RAW and is already scheduled to face Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025, in Salt Lake City. With Rollins injured, WWE could accelerate the storyline and have Punk dethrone him, restoring Punk as champion while protecting Rollins from further damage.

WWE could also turn to Brock Lesnar as the new face of The Vision. The Beast has history with Paul Heyman and even interacted with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW before Wrestlepalooza, hinting at unfinished business. Using that segment as a foundation, Heyman could unveil Lesnar as the new leader. His presence would instantly elevate the faction and provide a dominant replacement for Rollins.

Perhaps the most shocking twist would be CM Punk turning heel and aligning with Paul Heyman and The Brons. Punk has not played a villain in over a decade, and such a move would be one of the year's biggest surprises. With Rollins out, WWE could use this moment to reintroduce Punk's darker side, giving The Vision a credible leader and reigniting his partnership with Heyman. This would not only reshape the faction but also shake up RAW's entire landscape.