Adani Ports Draws Fresh Bullish Calls - Investec Sees 20% Upside, SEBI Analyst Spots More Room To Rally

Shares of Adani Ports slipped about 1% on Tuesday, even as global brokerage Investec initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and set a ₹1,715 target, with an upside of 20%.

Brokerage View

Investec said Adani Ports' vast network of 17 ports and terminals, combined with its fast-growing logistics and marine business, gives it a strong edge over rivals.

After a period of expansion through acquisitions, the brokerage expects the company's next phase of growth to come from scaling up existing operations, forecasting around 15% annual revenue growth between FY25 and FY30.

It added that Adani Ports is generating solid cash flows, steadily cutting down debt, and maintaining enough flexibility to chase new port projects. At around 12x FY28 EV/EBITDA, Investec said the stock looks undervalued considering its fundamentals.

Strong Foundation, Clear Direction

SEBI-registered analyst Anupam Bajpai said Adani Ports continues to show consistency, supported by rising cargo volumes, strategic port expansions, and increasing contributions from its logistics and warehousing units.

He said the company has maintained its leadership position in India's port sector, thanks to efficient execution, steady growth in container traffic, and a diversified business model that balances stability with opportunity.

According to Bajpai, Adani Ports' strong revenue growth, healthy profit margins, and robust cash flows speak to its solid fundamentals. He added that its measured capital allocation and controlled leverage make it financially sound and ready for the long term.

Charts Still Show Strength Under The Surface

On the technical side, Bajpai said the stock's uptrend is well intact. It's trading above all key moving averages - 20-, 50-, and 200-day - which shows sustained buying interest.

The relative strength index (RSI) around 65 suggests momentum is healthy without overheating, while a positive moving average convergence divergence (MACD) crossover signals that bulls are still in control.

He pointed out that widening Bollinger Bands hint at higher volatility, which is often a sign that a strong move may be coming. Bajpai sees resistance near ₹1,460, where some profit-taking could occur, and support around ₹1,300, which he called a good level for fresh buying.

A clear break above ₹1,460, he said, could open the way to ₹1,500–₹1,520 in the short term.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

Adani Ports' stock has risen 17% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.