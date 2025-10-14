Mega Order Win Boosts KEC International SEBI Analyst Sees Room For Breakout Above ₹950

KEC International shares rose 2% intraday on Tuesday after the infrastructure EPC major secured new orders worth ₹1,174 crore for transmission and distribution (T & D) projects across India and the Middle East.

With these contracts, the company's year-to-date order intake now stands at ₹14,000 crore.

Strong Global Footprint And Execution Strength

SEBI-registered analyst Akhilesh Jat said new orders include major projects such as ±800 kV HVDC and 765 kV transmission lines from a leading private developer in India, along with 380 kV transmission line projects in Saudi Arabia.

He said these wins further strengthen KEC's footprint in the global power infrastructure space.

Jat further said, KEC International, the flagship of RPG Group, has already established itself as a diversified EPC firm with capabilities in power transmission, railways, civil and infrastructure. He added that the firm's demonstrated competence in executing large and complex projects, even under challenging situations, keeps it unique in the market.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, Jat said the stock is hovering near its 50-day simple moving average, indicating sideways consolidation. It is forming higher lows with flat highs, which is an ascending triangle pattern that signals accumulation.

After a 52% decline from its all-time high, the stock has shown signs of gradual stabilisation in recent sessions. According to Jat, ₹950 remains a key resistance level, and a sustained move above it could trigger further upside momentum.

The ₹828–₹838 range is seen as a strong support zone where buyers are likely to remain active.

Jat concluded that KEC International appears to be in a consolidation phase, supported by improving order inflows and steady price action.

He maintained a cautiously optimistic view, adding that a sustained trade above key resistance could strengthen the medium-term sentiment around the stock.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

KEC's stock has declined 28% so far in 2025.

