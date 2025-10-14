403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chile's Peso Holds Near 958 As Dollar Cools Stocks Test Rebound
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile opened steady Tuesday: the peso sat around 957–959 per dollar while the U.S. Dollar Index hovered near 99 after an overnight slip.
Copper remains historically strong, keeping export tailwinds in place. Local equities are trying to extend Monday's bounce, with the S&P IPSA near 8,795.
The surface story is simple: a softer dollar plus firm copper equals a calmer CLP. The story behind it is more global and more durable. Investors are reassessing U.S.–China trade headlines while positioning for a gentler U.S. dollar path into late October.
For Chile, whose currency moves in tandem with copper, supply tightness and delayed mine expansions have kept prices elevated, cushioning the peso against broader risk jitters.
At home, conditions are neutral-to-supportive. Inflation is running near 4.4% year over year-well off last year's peaks-and the central bank has paused at 4.75%, signaling gradualism rather than urgency.
A recent trade surplus adds another buffer. None of that guarantees a straight line, but it explains why the peso can hold its ground even when global sentiment wobbles.
Equities told a similar tale on Monday: a relief rally led by heavyweight cyclicals. Top winners were SQM-B (+5.6%), BCI (+3.9%), CCU (+3.1%), Empresas Copec (+2.5%) and Andina-B (+2.3%).
Laggards were CMPC (−2.3%), Ripley (−2.0%), Sonda (−0.8%), Enel Américas (−0.7%) and Colbún (−0.3%). The mix points to investors rotating back into liquidity and earnings leverage while trimming defensives.
Chilean Peso and Stocks Coil Ahead of Key Break
Technically, USD/CLP is coiling. On the four-hour chart, price crowds the 20–50 EMA band near 958 and momentum is stabilizing; on the daily chart, spot sits on the 20-day average with a neutral RSI.
A break and hold above 963–965 would re-ignite dollar strength; slipping below 950 would reopen the 940s for CLP gains. For the IPSA , 8,820–8,860 is the first ceiling; support lies around 8,700, with the rising 200-day far below in the high-7,900s.
What matters next: the dollar's path around 99, the copper tape, and any concrete shifts in U.S.–China trade measures-three levers that will decide whether Chile's calm open becomes follow-through or fades.
Copper remains historically strong, keeping export tailwinds in place. Local equities are trying to extend Monday's bounce, with the S&P IPSA near 8,795.
The surface story is simple: a softer dollar plus firm copper equals a calmer CLP. The story behind it is more global and more durable. Investors are reassessing U.S.–China trade headlines while positioning for a gentler U.S. dollar path into late October.
For Chile, whose currency moves in tandem with copper, supply tightness and delayed mine expansions have kept prices elevated, cushioning the peso against broader risk jitters.
At home, conditions are neutral-to-supportive. Inflation is running near 4.4% year over year-well off last year's peaks-and the central bank has paused at 4.75%, signaling gradualism rather than urgency.
A recent trade surplus adds another buffer. None of that guarantees a straight line, but it explains why the peso can hold its ground even when global sentiment wobbles.
Equities told a similar tale on Monday: a relief rally led by heavyweight cyclicals. Top winners were SQM-B (+5.6%), BCI (+3.9%), CCU (+3.1%), Empresas Copec (+2.5%) and Andina-B (+2.3%).
Laggards were CMPC (−2.3%), Ripley (−2.0%), Sonda (−0.8%), Enel Américas (−0.7%) and Colbún (−0.3%). The mix points to investors rotating back into liquidity and earnings leverage while trimming defensives.
Chilean Peso and Stocks Coil Ahead of Key Break
Technically, USD/CLP is coiling. On the four-hour chart, price crowds the 20–50 EMA band near 958 and momentum is stabilizing; on the daily chart, spot sits on the 20-day average with a neutral RSI.
A break and hold above 963–965 would re-ignite dollar strength; slipping below 950 would reopen the 940s for CLP gains. For the IPSA , 8,820–8,860 is the first ceiling; support lies around 8,700, with the rising 200-day far below in the high-7,900s.
What matters next: the dollar's path around 99, the copper tape, and any concrete shifts in U.S.–China trade measures-three levers that will decide whether Chile's calm open becomes follow-through or fades.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CEA Industries ($BNC) Announces BNB Holdings Of 480,000 Tokens, And Total Crypto And Cash Holdings Of $663 Million
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Bitmex Launches Uptober Carnival Featuring A $1,000,000 Prize Pool
- PU Prime Launches Halloween Giveaway: Iphones, Watches & Cash Await
CommentsNo comment