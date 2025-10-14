Two Weeks To Go: AMEA Dubai 2025 Returns With 13 Elite Speakers, 60+ Sponsors, And 140+ Companies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The countdown has begun! In just two weeks, the region's foremost and fastest-growing platform for the bitumen, base oil, logistics, roads, traffic and mobility industries will return to the Conrad Hotel, Dubai. The 5th AMEA (Asia, Middle East & Africa) Bitumen, Base Oil and Logistics Convention & Exhibition, co-located with the 1st AMEA Roads, Traffic and Mobility (ARTM) Convention & Exhibition, will take place on October 29th, 2025, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers for a full day of knowledge sharing and deal-making.

This landmark edition features 13 elite speakers, more than 60 sponsors and exhibitors, and participation from over 140 companies across 25+ countries, reaffirming AMEA Dubai 2025's position as the premier networking and business platform for the region's energy, infrastructure, and transport sectors.

A Global Gathering of Decision-Makers

AMEA Dubai 2025 unites the full value chain - from refiners, traders, and contractors to logistics providers, testing experts, consultants, and mobility innovators. The one-day convention is designed for focused networking and tangible results, enabling participants to discuss collaborations, finalize deals, and explore new investment opportunities.

Over the past decade, the AMEA series has evolved from a niche energy conference into a comprehensive multi-sector platform addressing the intersections of materials, technology, and mobility that are transforming infrastructure across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Exploring the Forces Redefining Roads, Energy, and Mobility

This year's agenda presents a dynamic mix of technical sessions and strategy discussions, led by specialists and academics from leading global companies and universities. Core topics include:

Evolving Bitumen Specifications and Performance Standards – improving pavement durability and long-term cost efficiency.

Sustainability and Recycling – exploring warm-mix technologies, reclaimed materials, and circular construction practices.

Testing Accuracy and Quality Assurance – ensuring precision and consistency across refining and contracting segments.

Base Oil and Lubricant Innovation – assessing how alternative fuels, hybridization, and electrification are reshaping product demand.

Emerging Applications of Bitumen – highlighting industrial and construction uses beyond traditional paving.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) – the rise of shared and autonomous fleets transforming logistics efficiency.

The Global EV Transition – how electrification is influencing oil demand, power infrastructure, and transport planning.

Speakers represent organizations such as SRS-TOTAL, Ergon, Bluechemgroup, AWS Group, Petrozo Energy, Globestar Energy, PGT Trading, Asphalt and Bitumen West, Vista Energie, Khalifa University, and the University of Sharjah - offering both technical and commercial perspectives.

The Co-Located Roads, Traffic & Mobility Exhibition

For the first time, the AMEA platform expands into transport, traffic, and smart mobility through the ARTM Convention & Exhibition. This dedicated segment will showcase advancements in intelligent transport systems, EV charging, connected vehicles, and fleet digitalization, reflecting how technology is reshaping the way goods and people move.

By bridging materials and mobility, AMEA Dubai 2025 provides a unique, integrated environment for discussing how road networks and logistics systems can evolve toward sustainability, safety, and innovation.

Driving Partnerships and Real Business

Since 2017, the AMEA Conventions organized by Petrosil Group have built a reputation for serious business, global networking, and real results. Fifteen successful editions across Dubai, India, and Southeast Asia have connected more than 2,000 companies and 5,000 professionals, establishing AMEA as the leading meeting point for the bitumen, base oil, logistics, and now mobility sectors.

The upcoming Dubai event will strengthen collaboration among producers, distributors, contractors, and government authorities, offering unparalleled access to markets, insights, and partnerships across the AMEA region.

Why Dubai, Why Now

Dubai remains the ideal hub for the AMEA region - a global crossroads for trade, logistics, and innovation. The 2025 edition arrives at a pivotal time: governments are boosting investments in sustainable transport, the bitumen and base oil sectors are adapting to environmental standards, and the mobility landscape is being reshaped by electrification and digital transformation.

AMEA Dubai 2025 offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with these converging trends and connect with the companies leading them.

Join the Action on October 29th

With two weeks to go, anticipation is building across the global bitumen, base oil, and mobility community. Whether you are a refiner, trader, contractor, or technology provider, AMEA Dubai 2025 is the one event you cannot afford to miss.

For the full agenda, exhibition details, and registration information, visit