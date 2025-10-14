Brazil Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Insights Into 82 Existing And 34 Upcoming Data Centers, And 37 Major Operators/Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Brazil data center market analysis with detailed insights into 82 existing and 34 upcoming data centers across cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Covering over 4 million sq. ft of current space, capacity is set to double with 10.7 million sq. ft under development and future capacity reaching 1400 MW by 2029. Key players like Ascenty and Equinix lead the landscape. Discover in-depth data on colocation pricing, power capacity, and development investments. Ideal for REITs, infrastructure providers, and consultants, this essential database is your key to navigating Brazil's booming data center market.

Major hubs for new developments include Sao Paulo, Paulinia, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, and Porto Alegre. Around 10.7 million sq. ft of new data center space is currently under development. Existing data center capacity in Brazil stands around 700 MW, spread across 4 million sq. ft plus of developed space.

Ascenty (Digital Realty), Scala Data Centers, Equinix and ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Brazil. Upcoming data center capacity has now exceeded 1400 MW, which is almost 2 times the current operational capacity.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Brazil data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 82 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 34 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Brasillia, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (82 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SP1 or Hortolandia 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (34 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Brazil Data Center Market Database



247 Data Centers

ASAP Telecom

Ada Infrastructure

Adentro

Angola Cables

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)

Ava Telecom

Casa dos Ventos (TikTok)

Cirion Technologies

CloudHQ

DialHost

Elea Data Centers

Equinix

EVEO

GlobeNet

HostDime

Locaweb

Megatelecom

Neogrid (TecPar)

NextStream (Nabiax)

Novvacore

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

Prumo Logistica

Quantico Data Center

Scala Data Centers

SBA Communications (Matrix)

Soluti

Sonda (Ativas)

Supernova and Mapa Investimentos

Surfix Data Center

Takoda Data Centers

Tecto Data Centers

Unifique Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

