Saudi Arabia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 40 Existing And 24 Upcoming Data Centers, And 17 Major Operators/Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the comprehensive Saudi Arabia data center market analysis with our Excel database, covering 40 existing and 24 upcoming data centers. Track developments in key locations including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Neom. Insights include current IT load capacity, future capacity additions (2025-2029), along with retail and wholesale colocation pricing details. Neom's 1.5 GW Oxagon project is set to lead, with projections of over $70 billion investments by 2027. The database offers detailed data on market snapshots, investor names, and investment breakdowns, catering to REITs, contractors, and consultants in the data center sector.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Neom dominates the upcoming data center market in Saudi Arabia, accounting for nearly 55% of the total planned power capacity with its 1.5 GW Oxagon project.

More than $70 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Saudi Arabia by 2027, led by hyperscale developments in Neom and Riyadh. The existing data center capacity in Saudi Arabia stands at around 340 MW, while the upcoming capacity is projected to exceed 2.7 GW, marking almost an 8x growth.

Nearly 500 MW of additional capacity is anticipated to come online by the end of 2025, primarily driven by projects from Gulf Data Hub, Sahayeb, and Ezditek.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Saudi Arabia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 40 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (40 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Database



Agility

Alfnar project

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Center

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

Equinix

Ezditek

Gulf Data Hub

Mobily

NourNet

Oxagon(DataVault)

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3) TONOMUS

