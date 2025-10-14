J&K Bypolls: Stir In NC As MP Refuses To Join Campaign, CM Omar Abdullah Avoids Question

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 14 (IANS) After National Conference (NC) MP and senior party leader, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi stirred the hornet's nest by deciding to stay away from the election campaign in his native Budgam Assembly constituency, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday avoided answering the related questions.

“I don't know anything about it”, the CM said while parrying a question about Ruhullah's statement.

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is an influential Shia Muslim leader of Budgam and wields considerable influence among the people because of his family's religious background in Budgam.

Speaking to reporters about whether he would campaign for the NC during the bye-election to Budgam Assembly seat, Ruhullah said,“I campaigned for the party (NC) last year, promising people fulfilment of their aspirations regarding politics and development. The party has not been able to fulfil any of the promises made to the people. How can I again go to people and ask them to vote for the party when we haven't been able to fulfil any electoral promise made in 2024?"

“Yes, personally, I can participate in the elections as a voter,” he said.

In the 2024 J&K Assembly elections, Omar Abdullah won the Budgam Assembly seat. He later resigned from Budgam after he decided to retain the Ganderbal Assembly seat since he had won both Budgam and Ganderbal Assembly seats.

The Election Commission on Monday issued a notification for the bye-elections to Budgam and Nagrota Assembly seats, the latter fell vacant after the incumbent MLA, BJP's Devender Singh Rana, passed away on October 31, 2024.

When asked by reporters to comment on Ruhullah's statement, Omar Abdullah refused a direct answer. The CM was actually parrying the question, as Ruhullah's non-participation in the poll campaign for his party amounts to a rebellion of sorts.

Ruhullah has been in the thick of a political controversy ever since he won the Lok Sabha seat from Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 as the NC's candidate.

In a related development, Muntazir Mohiuddin, chief spokesperson of Altaf Bukhari, headed Apni Party, has announced his decision to fight the Assembly bye-election from Budgam as an Independent candidate.