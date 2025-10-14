403
First Chartered Directors Headline A Landmark Year As GCC BDI And The Financial Academy Strengthen The Region's Board Leadership
This year's achievements go beyond numbers. GCC BDI's first Chartered Directors have now completed the full journey from Certificate to Chartered status. This end-to-end pathway equips leaders with the skills and insight to drive board effectiveness across the region. In Oman, GCC BDI delivered a bespoke in-house Director Development Programme for the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), making it the first organisation in the country to undertake this level of board training with the Institute. His Highness Sayyid Juland Jaifar Al Said, Governor of GCC BDI and Chief of the Governance, Risk, and Compliance Directorate at OIA, said:“OIA's partnership with GCC BDI underscores our strong commitment to world class corporate governance and board excellence. As the first organisation in Oman to complete an in-house director development programme with GCC BDI, we are proud to set a new benchmark for board leadership and governance standards.” GCC BDI's certification programmes are designed to equip future board leaders with the skills and knowledge to:
148 professionals complete GCC BDI's Certificate, Chartered Director, and Board Secretary certifications
Oman Investment Authority becomes the first in Oman to complete an in-house Director Development Programme with GCC BDI
Strengthen governance practices: Apply leading board governance principles to enhance effectiveness and accountability.
Enhance strategic oversight: Develop sharper judgement in decision-making, risk management, and long-term planning.
Build financial competence: Interpret and evaluate financial information to ensure transparency and sustainable performance :
Lead with integrity: Champion ethical leadership and cultivate responsible, future-ready boards.
