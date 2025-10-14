403
Crypto Reels From Tariff Shock As ETF Outflows Halt The Bounce
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A violent weekend sell-off and a hesitant Monday rebound left crypto catching its breath on Tuesday morning. Bitcoin traded near $112,700 and ether around $4,070, both down about 2% on the day, as Asia hours cooled risk after brief relief in New York.
The story is simple enough: a late-Friday tariff shock spilled into Saturday and triggered roughly $19 billion of forced liquidations across derivatives. When leveraged positions were wiped out, bitcoin briefly slid toward $104,800 and ether to about $3,440.
By Monday, dip-buyers showed up-only to run into a new headwind: US spot exchange-traded funds for bitcoin and ether posted sizable net outflows (about $326 million and $429 million, respectively).
Weekly ETP numbers still look strong-record turnover and multi-billion-dollar net inflows-but the daily reversal told traders to slow down.
The story behind the story is positioning. After months of steady ETF demand, many investors were leaning long. The tariff surprise pushed funds and market makers to hedge aggressively with short-dated puts, and that protective stance lingered into Tuesday.
When hedges rise and ETFs leak for a day or two, rallies tend to stall. Performance split sharply outside the majors. Solana gained about 2.5%, helped by the launch of regulated options on newly listed CME Solana futures, which gives institutions cleaner tools to hedge and speculate.
Synthetix jumped roughly 15% as on-chain trading activity picked up. On the downside, BNB and BGB each fell around 5%, COAI slid roughly 35%, and large-cap laggards included XRP (−1.7%) and litecoin (−1.2%).
Technically, bitcoin sits below short-term averages on the daily chart, with momentum indicators still soft. The 200-day moving average near $107,000-hit during the flush-remains the line to hold.
Resistance is stacked around $116,000–$117,500, then near $123,000. On four-hour charts, sellers are still fading bounces.
What would change the mood? A return to net ETF inflows, waning demand for downside protection, and early signs that new CME options-especially in Solana and XRP-are drawing sustained open interest.
Until then, crypto looks range-bound: respect $107,000 as the floor and $116,000–$117,500 as the gate to clear.
