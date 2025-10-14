Brazil's Real Finds Its Footing As Trade Rhetoric Cools And Brasília Looms

403
Brazil's Real Finds Its Footing As Trade Rhetoric Cools And Brasília Looms
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's currency steadied around 5.47 per dollar on Tuesday morning, clawing back part of Friday's jolt higher.
The immediate trigger was politics, not economics: after days of tariff threats, Washington softened its tone toward Beijing and flagged open lines of communication, which briefly revived demand for risk assets from Latin America to Asia.
With U.S. markets partly shut on Monday for Columbus Day, volumes were thinner than usual and the rebound traveled quickly through emerging-market FX.
Behind the story, two forces are pulling in opposite directions. Globally, the dollar index has been hovering near the 99 handle as traders toggle between hopes of a trade thaw and nerves that the dispute is turning structural rather than cyclical.
Locally, Brazil's fundamentals improved a notch: the central bank 's Focus survey showed inflation expectations easing for a third straight week, and the country's still-high carry continues to cushion the real when global risk is calm.
Offsetting that, Brasília is set to vote this week on the budget guidelines law-a fiscal flashpoint that could swing sentiment in minutes.
Brazil's Real Holds Range as Momentum Cools
Price action fits the narrative. After spiking on Friday, spot USD/BRL fell back on Monday and is holding near 5.47 this morning. November dollar futures-the most traded on B3-also softened as cash markets retraced.
Technicals say the market is pausing rather than reversing: on the daily chart, the pair sits above its 20- and 50-day averages with momentum in the low-60s on RSI, but the 200-day near 5.63 remains a ceiling.
On the four-hour chart, momentum has cooled from overbought readings; support is clustered at 5.43–5.45 and resistance at 5.48–5.52. A break outside that range likely sets the tone for the next leg.
The takeaway for readers outside Brazil: the real is trading on headlines first and data second. If Washington and Beijing keep tempers in check and Brasília avoids fiscal surprises, the currency can consolidate. If either front sours, expect the dollar to push back toward the recent highs.
