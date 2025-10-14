Azerbaijan Unveils Details On Trilateral Meeting With Iran, Russia - FULL TEXT

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As previously reported , a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh in Baku on October 13, Trend reports.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia in the fields of transport, energy, and customs were discussed, and a communiqué was adopted on the results of the trilateral meeting.

The communiqué stated that satisfaction was expressed with the trilateral cooperation and emphasized the guiding role of the Declaration of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia dated August 8, 2016 and the Joint Statement dated November 1, 2017 in promoting mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia, developing safe and reliable regional and international transport corridors and projects in the energy sector for the economic growth of the region.

The meeting emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to develop the transit potential of the region, accelerating projects aimed at the development and diversification of transport communications, and in this regard, the importance of synchronously implementing infrastructure expansion works along the North-South International Transport Corridor in the relevant territories of the countries.

The importance of taking measures to increase the volume of transportation along the North-South corridor to 15 million tons and ensuring a continuous increase in cargo flows was emphasized.

An agreement was reached to establish a working group to prepare an action plan for the planned measures within three months.

At the same time, during the meeting, an agreement was reached to establish a special Working Group on automobile transportation consisting of representatives of customs, border, and transport agencies of the three countries.

The signing of the charter of the trilateral working group on the interaction of customs authorities in order to promote transit transportation between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia was highly appreciated.

The importance of completing the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, as well as the construction of the relevant railway terminal, which is one of the components of the corridor, was noted in order to fully utilize the potential of the North-South corridor.

During the meeting, the importance of completing the construction of the Aghband-Kalaleh highway bridge over the Araz river, as well as the construction of border checkpoints, was noted in terms of strengthening trilateral relations.

The need to simplify border crossing procedures along the corridor and digitalize transport, border, and customs operations was emphasized.

During the meeting, it was considered appropriate to continue discussions at the technical level on the project to connect the electricity networks between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia.

During the discussions, an agreement was reached to conduct a joint on-site inspection of important infrastructure projects of the North-South corridor on October 14, 2025.

In conclusion, it was considered appropriate to continue joint efforts to deepen cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, and customs.

This communiqué was adopted in English in Baku on October 13, 2025.