Yuan Nudges Lower Against U.S. Dollar


2025-10-14 03:04:54
(MENAFN) The Chinese currency, the renminbi—or yuan—posted a slight decline against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as the central parity rate dropped by 14 pips to 7.1021, according to data released by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The central parity rate serves as the official mid-point for the yuan’s trading range each day. In China’s managed floating exchange rate system, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by up to 2 percent from this rate during daily trading in the spot foreign exchange market.

The CFETS calculates the parity rate based on a weighted average of quotes submitted by designated market makers before the interbank market opens each business day. These quotes reflect a combination of market demand, supply dynamics, and broader economic indicators.

Tuesday’s mild weakening of the yuan comes amid ongoing fluctuations in global currency markets, with investors closely watching U.S. economic data and China’s policy signals for further direction.

The yuan’s exchange rate continues to be a key indicator for both domestic and international market participants, influencing capital flows, export competitiveness, and monetary policy decisions.

