403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Padma Shri Dr. Sunita Kohli Inspires New Batch Of AAFT School Of Interior Design
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of Interior Design welcomed its new batch of 2025 with an inspiring interaction led by Padma Shri Dr. Sunita Kohli, renowned interior designer, architectural restorer, and furniture manufacturer, who also serves as the Industry Dean of the school.
Dr. Kohli is internationally acclaimed for her remarkable work in restoring and decorating iconic landmarks such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House), Parliament House, Prime Minister's Office, Hyderabad House, along with numerous other prestigious national and international projects.
Addressing the students, Dr. Kohli shared her experiences and insights into the world of design, emphasizing creativity, responsibility, and heritage as the foundation of successful practice. Her words brought a new sense of energy and direction to the budding designers at AAFT.
On the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, remarked: "Interior Design is the need of the day. It not only enhances spaces but also adds value to life and living. The guidance of an icon like Dr. Sunita Kohli will open global doors for our students."
The session marked a memorable beginning for the new batch, promising an academic journey enriched with mentorship, innovation, and industry exposure.
Other articles by AAFT
Dr. Kohli is internationally acclaimed for her remarkable work in restoring and decorating iconic landmarks such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House), Parliament House, Prime Minister's Office, Hyderabad House, along with numerous other prestigious national and international projects.
Addressing the students, Dr. Kohli shared her experiences and insights into the world of design, emphasizing creativity, responsibility, and heritage as the foundation of successful practice. Her words brought a new sense of energy and direction to the budding designers at AAFT.
On the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, remarked: "Interior Design is the need of the day. It not only enhances spaces but also adds value to life and living. The guidance of an icon like Dr. Sunita Kohli will open global doors for our students."
The session marked a memorable beginning for the new batch, promising an academic journey enriched with mentorship, innovation, and industry exposure.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :[email protected]
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment