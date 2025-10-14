Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Padma Shri Dr. Sunita Kohli Inspires New Batch Of AAFT School Of Interior Design

2025-10-14 03:04:34
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of Interior Design welcomed its new batch of 2025 with an inspiring interaction led by Padma Shri Dr. Sunita Kohli, renowned interior designer, architectural restorer, and furniture manufacturer, who also serves as the Industry Dean of the school.

Dr. Kohli is internationally acclaimed for her remarkable work in restoring and decorating iconic landmarks such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House), Parliament House, Prime Minister's Office, Hyderabad House, along with numerous other prestigious national and international projects.

Addressing the students, Dr. Kohli shared her experiences and insights into the world of design, emphasizing creativity, responsibility, and heritage as the foundation of successful practice. Her words brought a new sense of energy and direction to the budding designers at AAFT.

On the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, remarked: "Interior Design is the need of the day. It not only enhances spaces but also adds value to life and living. The guidance of an icon like Dr. Sunita Kohli will open global doors for our students."

The session marked a memorable beginning for the new batch, promising an academic journey enriched with mentorship, innovation, and industry exposure.

MENAFN14102025003198003206ID1110192122

