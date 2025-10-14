Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 1.38 To USD 64.73 Pb


2025-10-14 03:04:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped by USD 1.38 to USD 64.73 per barrel on Monday compared to Friday's USD 66.11 pb, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
Globally, Brent crude increased 59 cents to USD 63.32 pb, as did West Texas Intermediate, which rose to USD 59.49 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN14102025000071011013ID1110192116

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search