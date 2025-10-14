403
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 1.38 To USD 64.73 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped by USD 1.38 to USD 64.73 per barrel on Monday compared to Friday's USD 66.11 pb, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
Globally, Brent crude increased 59 cents to USD 63.32 pb, as did West Texas Intermediate, which rose to USD 59.49 pb. (end)
km
