New Batch Of Experts Take Oath At Ministry Of Justice

Doha, Qatar: A new batch of experts took the legal oath this morning at the Ministry of Justice to be registered in the Ministry of Justice's roster of experts accredited before the judicial authorities in the country, in accordance with the regulations stipulated in Law No. (16) of 2017 regulating expert work.

The new batch includes (12) experts from national cadres, with expertise in various specializations, including accounting, real estate, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, mining engineering, civil engineering, and human resources.

On this occasion, Director of the Experts Department at the Ministry of Justice, Abdullah Abu Shahab Al Marri congratulated the new experts on their taking of the legal oath. He emphasized the importance of the role of experts as assistants to judges and one of the pillars of achieving prompt justice, based on their legal responsibility to present evidence and proof regarding the technical aspects related to various cases, and the role expert reports play in expediting the issuance of judgments and the adjudication of cases.

The Director of the Experts Department at the Ministry of Justice noted that the Ministry of Justice, upon the directives of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi is keen to strengthen the national cadre of experts and provide expertise that keeps pace with the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the country in all fields, and to create the appropriate conditions for providing an integrated Qatari expertise system and adding new areas of expertise according to the needs of the judicial authorities and other entities.