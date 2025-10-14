403
Zelensky, Kallas Hold Talks on Bolstering EU Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held high-level talks Monday with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, focusing on bolstering EU support as Ukraine grapples with intensifying Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure, according to the presidential press service.
Discussions centered on immediate steps to reinforce Ukraine’s energy grid, following renewed Russian attacks aimed at crippling the country’s utilities.
Kallas highlighted that experts from Europe are actively evaluating what kind of support Ukraine needs to rebuild its damaged energy infrastructure.
Beyond energy concerns, both parties addressed military aid, potential EU sanctions targeting Russia, and the controversial use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.
After the meeting with Kallas, Zelensky informed reporters about his scheduled diplomatic visit to the United States. As reported by media, he revealed plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday.
At the same time, Moscow issued a strong warning against any EU actions involving frozen Russian assets, signaling that Russia would respond firmly if such measures are taken.
The meeting underscores Kyiv's push to secure deeper Western backing as it confronts mounting security and infrastructure challenges heading into winter.
