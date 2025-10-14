Celebrate The Festival Of Lights With Intercontinental Hotels At Dubai Festival City

Dubai, UAE, 13 October 2025 - As Dubai prepares to embrace the radiant spirit of Diwali, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City invites guests to mark the occasion with two unforgettable dining experiences that capture the essence of India's most cherished festival. Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, a celebration that has found a vibrant home in Dubai's multicultural landscape, where communities come together in harmony and joy.

“Our Diwali celebrations embody the very essence of what InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City stands for - connection, culture, and culinary excellence,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City .“Each of our venues offers a unique expression of the Festival of Lights, combining authentic Indian flavours with our signature hospitality to create memorable experiences that bring people together in joy and celebration.”

A Festive Beginning at Sirocco, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City

Guests can begin the festivities with Diwali at Sirocco on 19 October 2025 , where the restaurant transforms into a lively celebration of Indian flavours. The themed buffet features a chaat station bursting with tangy favourites, a traditional Indian sweet corner, and a kulfi station serving classic frozen delights. Rich curries and regional specialities complete the feast, creating an atmosphere full of flavour and festivity.

Where: Sirocco Restaurant, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City

When: 19 October 2025, 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Price: AED 149 per person; Kids under 6 eat free

A Taste of Diwali at Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

The celebrations continue with A Taste of Diwali at Anise , InterContinental Dubai Festival City on 20 October 2025, offering a sophisticated evening of culinary indulgence. Anise's elegant setting and open kitchens come alive with the aromas of Indian spices and global inspirations, featuring festive dishes that reflect the season's joy and togetherness. It's an experience designed for guests who wish to celebrate Diwali in refined style, surrounded by exceptional flavours and warm hospitality.

Where: Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When: 20 October 2025, 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Price: AED 199 per person; AED 100 for children 6-12; children under 6 dine with our compliments

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City, where authentic culinary artistry meets world-class service and festive elegance - a true reflection of Dubai's inclusive spirit and its enduring love for global traditions.

